Durty Nellie’s looks back to spring forward

Longtime customer Dave Majury and Durty Nellie's bartender Jessica Schmitt sneak a peek at some new merch that will be available at the gastropub and concert hub starting mid-December. Nellie's — first established in Palatine in 1972 on North Bothwell Street and now at 180 N. Smith St. — is undergoing a retro rebranding, featuring the return of its frog-in-a-beer logo, several classic menu items and nostalgic fan-favorite events. (Photos provided by Durty Nellie's)

PALATINE – A rebrand is coming to Durty Nellie’s and it’s pure retro.

”Nellie’s is returning to its roots and bringing back old favorites – events, menu items, bands and more,” said Jim Dolezal, co-owner of the gastropub and concert hub at 180 N. Smith St. in Palatine. “We’re excited to restore the old tavern vibe that made Nellie’s the place to be, including a ‘Cheers’-like atmosphere and the old live music favorites our fans grew up with, along with new finds we think our patrons will enjoy.”

Starting mid-December, the establishment is bringing back its classic mouse-in-a-beer logo, with staff uniforms and matching retro merch to celebrate the reboot.

”We’re also tailoring to a different demographic with new hours and some earlier concert start times,” Dolezal said. “We aren’t a 4 a.m. party bar anymore. We want our customers to remember the great times they had here and come back to experience that nostalgia.”

The retro reboot will encompass everything from food and beverages to the return of special holiday events such as the Holiday Express, a collaborative train adventure between Durty Nellie’s in Palatine and Duke’s Ale House in Crystal Lake, both of which are located exceptionally close to Metra train stations.

”The Holiday Express is a blast,” Dolezal said. “For $75, participants receive five drink tickets good at Nellie’s or Duke’s, a buffet at both locations, beer for the train, an acoustic act on the train and complimentary entry into that evening’s concert when they return to Palatine.”

Participants arrive at Nellie’s between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, to receive their drink tickets. The train departs for Crystal Lake at 4:24 p.m. and returns at 8:25 p.m.

Another collaborative fan-favorite holiday tradition that’s returning is the 12 Beers of Christmas. Participants receive a punch card to be used at Nellie’s or Duke’s. Punch all 12 to receive a vintage, complimentary, 12 Beers of Christmas Past T-shirt. The event includes rare ales to be found only at Nellie’s or Duke’s.

Among the newer events is Brunch with a Classic Christmas Movie, available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Sunday in December.

”Come in and enjoy breakfast with your favorite kid-friendly holiday movie,” Dolezal said. “There also will be holiday-flavored popcorn, hot chocolate and a craft intermission where children can decorate stockings, cookies and more, culminating with a gingerbread house competition.”

With holiday excitement, the classic logo reboot and returning menu favorites such as bacon-wrapped meatloaf, chorizo and black bean chili, a delectable shrimp po’ boy, gumbo and spinach and artichoke dip, co-owner Mark Dolezal said Durty Nellie’s is poised for a renaissance.

”Nellie’s isn’t just a business,” he said. “It’s a place to connect with friends and family. We are excited to bring back some old menu favorites, our favorite logo and the annual events that put Nellie’s on the map in the first place.”

For more information about food and drink specials, hours, upcoming concerts and other special events, visit durtynellies.com or find Durty Nellie’s on Facebook, X or Instagram.