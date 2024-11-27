2024 Christmas events schedule in La Salle, Bureau counties

A penguin gets cheers and high fives as it walks the parade route Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, during the Streator Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade is scheduled in this year at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. (Derek Barichello)

As soon as the Thanksgiving turkey is off the table, community Christmas celebrations and activities will take place all across the Illinois Valley leading into the holiday. Here is a roundup of activities across La Salle and Bureau counties and some surrounding communities.

Cherry

The Cherry Christmas parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

La Salle

The city of La Salle will celebrate the season’s magic on Saturday, Dec. 7, with the annual Miracle on First Street. The day begins at 8:30 a.m. with an hour-long breakfast with Santa at the Auditorium Ballroom. Reservations are required. Fire truck rides and s’mores will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall; photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Auditorium Ballroom; carriage rides from noon to 3 p.m.; Christmas Family Bingo from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Grove Center; and the tree lighting ceremony at 3 p.m. at City Hall.

The City of La Salle’s Celebration of Lights display will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1 with special hours the week of Christmas from 5 to 10 p.m. at Rotary Park at 2845 E. Fifth Road in La Salle. Shaw Local Radio’s Christmas station on 106.1 FM will play around-the-clock holiday hits and is the official station for the Celebration of Lights. Attendees also can view the lights by registering for a carriage ride for $25 a person or $175 for the entire wagon (up to 10 riders). The carriage will run for three weeks; Nov. 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and Dec. 3, 5, 10 and 12 with time slots available. For more information visit the website at https://www.ivaced.org/carriage-rides. The rides are presented by T2 Enterprises and sponsored by Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce.

La Moille

Christmas in the Park is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at La Moille Park. Visit with Santa, enjoy carolings, eat cookies and treats, and take part in holiday activities. Warm up over the fire pits and make s’mores. The event is free.

Ladd

Ladd’s Christmas Walk and Lighted Snowman Parade are scheduled beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

The second annual Light Parade is scheduled 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Line up starts at 5 p.m. behind the school. Visit with Santa after the parade.

The Holiday Lighted Santa Parade and Light Up Knudson Park is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. LIne up begins at 5 p.m. at 200 Riverfront Drive in Marseilles. The parade starts at 6 p.m. north on Main Street to Washington Street east on Washington Street to Chicago Street south on Chicago Street to Broadway Street west on Broadway Street to Aurora Street to Lincoln Street. Santa will stop at Knudson Park. Visits with Santa and photos, food and drinks will be available for sale.

Mendota

A Mendota Christmas will celebrate the season from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, downtown. Holiday festivities include a craft and vendor fair, visits with Santa Claus, baked goods, family activities and more.

Oglesby

Winter Wonderland is planned Saturday, Dec. 14. A business and organization open house is scheduled 2 to 5 p.m. Enjoy crafts, refreshments, treats and holiday fun at participating businesses. Pictures with Santa, carriage rides, face painting and other activities also will take place. The parade starts at 5 p.m. The route begins at Oglesby Elks and heads west to School Avenue. A tree lighting will follow the parade at Senica Square.

Ottawa

Families gathered around the Christmas tree in the Jordan block to watch a fireworks show Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, during the Festival of Lights in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

The Festival of Lights parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. The parade will begin at the corner of Jackson and La Salle Street traveling south to Lincoln Place. There will be fireworks viewable from the Jordan block, as well as the Christmas tree lighting and Deck the Parks immediately after. Friendly City Sound and the Ottawa Shepherd Choir will perform.

The Chris Kringle Market will kick off at noon Friday, Nov. 29, under the string of lights on Jackson Street along Washington Square and in the Jordan block on the 100 block of West Main Street. The markets runs 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays the weekends of Nov. 29-Dec. 1; Dec. 6-8; Dec. 13-15; Dec. 20-22. Created in the spirit of an open-air German Christkindlmarkt, the Chris Kringle Market features vendors, selling all sorts of treats, gifts and handmade items.

Peru

The city of Peru will present Light Up the Night: Lighted Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Parade line up begins at 4 p.m. at Washington Park (Park Road). The parade will make its way along 13th Street, Peoria Street and then Fourth Street, concluding at Peru City Hall.

Princeton

Home for the Holidays Christmas Light Drive Thru begins Friday, Nov. 29, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. The drive-thru will feature a number of lighted Christmas displays. It is open 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 to 8 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 22, as well as Dec. 23, 24 and 25.

Princeton will celebrate the Christmas season with its annual Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Visitors can join Santa Claus and his friends in illuminating the tree. Free “magical glasses,” hot chocolate and photos with Santa are included. After the tree light up, the Lighted Christmas Parade sponsored by Princeton Lions Club will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual candy cane hunt begins at 7 p.m., in which children ages 12 and younger can search for candy canes with complimentary flashlights.

A Christmas market will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Rotary Park. There will be arts and crafts, food, drinks and live music.

Sheridan

The Hometown Holiday 2024 Holiday Parade begins at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Line up begins 5:30 p.m. on Rowe Street. Holiday passports will be available at Centennial Park to visit shops to get holiday stamps and be entered for a chance to win gift cards. Following the parade, there will be a holiday book reading by the Sheridan Library and Mayor Tom will present Santa with the Magical Candy Cane to light the village Christmas tree. Get a free photo with Santa with a donation of a non-perishable food item after the tree lighting. The Sippin Shack will be selling Merry Mocktails from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Spring Valley

The Spring Valley Lighted Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, on St. Paul Street. Following a lighted parade, the community will come together for a tree lighting at the Mini Park. There will be cookies and hot chocolate from the city of Spring Valley. Performances by the Hall High School Devilettes and band, the JFK Wilcatettes and the Mistletoe Misfits.

Streator

Keeping Christmas Close to Home is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 30. The all-day event will be highlighted at 6:30 p.m. by Light Up Streator, in which the volunteer committee lights up City Park with thousands of Christmas lights. The event is capped off with the downtown Lighted Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. There also will be the Screaming Eagles Motorcycle Club Annual Toy Drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Park; model train 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Streator Incubator; holiday markets 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bruce Township Hall, Park Place and the Streator Incubator; ice sculptures 2 to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park, food trucks 5 to 9 p.m. at City Park; extended shopping hours to 9 p.m. and carriage rides 8 to 9:30 p.m. at City Park.

Tiskilwa

Shop vendors, take a ride on the horse and carriage, and take a photo with Santa at the Tiskilwa Christmas Market.

Utica

Utica is home to two days of holidays activities 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1, that include horse-drawn carriage rides, performances by a roaming barbershop quartet, hot cocoa and treats at many businesses. The Santa parade is scheduled 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Children’s activities will be 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Village Hall and Sunday at Community Hall. Several shops and restaurants offer specials and deals during the event.

Walnut

Walnut will host its Christmas Open House beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Activities include the 4-H/FFA/Farm Bureau Fill-a-truck fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at Walnut Acres Country Store; the Avanti Foods Christmas Open House from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; a coat drive from 9 a.m. to noon at the library; Santa’s Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon in the library basement; teen/adult Christmas craft 9 a.m. to noon in the library upstairs; cookies, hot chocolate and spiced tea 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historical Society (meet the buffalo and make a pine cone bird feeder craft); Christmas cookie decorating from 10 a.m. to noon at Walnut Acres Country Store; hayrack rides 10 a.m. to noon at Liberty Square; a vendor show 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Building; Cows Coffee from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Liberty Square; Christmas face painting, drinks and treats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Masonic Lodge; Christmas caroling from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street by Bureau Valley High School Students; Take Christmas card photos 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at backdrop in Lot by Roots; meet and take pictures with Santa Claus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Building; complimentary hot chocolate and mulled cider from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Shed; and decorate Christmas cookies with Santa from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Shed.

Wyanet

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Wyanet Community Club 10 a.m. to noon at the Wyanet VFW Post 6634. There will be a snack and a craft for children. There also will be treat bags for children. Bring a nonperishable food item or toiletries for the Sights Ink food pantry.