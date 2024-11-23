Home for the Holidays poised to create Morris wonderland

Joined by his reindeer, Santa arrives for an extended stay in Morris for Home for the Holidays, a festival brimming with events from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. (SARAH PETERSON)

Home for the Holidays will set Morris aglow with shimmering lights, a parade welcoming Santa to town, house walk, carriage rides, carolers, decorated windows and the warmth of community. The magic of the season begins with three days of festivities from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

“One of the most beloved [traditions] is the lighted holiday parade that has grown considerably over the years,” the city of Morris’ Business Development Director Julie Wilkinson said, recalling it began with a few people creating their own floats. “Now I have businesses that start calling me before Corn Fest for information on the parade and how to enter it.”

With floats designed by businesses, volunteers and nonprofit organizations, the results are creative and a lot of fun to see, Wilkinson said. The half-hour parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday. New this year, no vehicles will be allowed along the parade route after 3 p.m. that day.

The first day of Home for the Holidays will mark the arrival of a special guest during the lighted holiday parade on Nov. 29 in Morris. (SARAH PETERSON)

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive in style for a dramatic parade finale, before heading to the holiday lighting that turns Chapin Park into a wonderland where Santa will hear children’s wishes.

Joined by his reindeer, Santa returns Saturday to hear more wishes in his sleigh from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn.

“It’s pretty enchanting – our own Hallmark weekend here in Morris,” Wilkinson said.

A special touch is the city’s gift of a different lighted item each year, so parade-goers can help illuminate the night.

“Last year, we had 2,500 light-up scarves, and we gave those out in the first few blocks,” Wilkinson said, noting Morris this time will have 4,000 surprise items.

She calls it a sight to see when adults and children gather for the formal lighting at Chapin Park to do a countdown together with the mayor. When the lights are thrown, giant snowflakes sparkle high in the trees and Santa is ready to hear children’s wishes as carols are sung and Boy Scouts give out cocoa.

House walk for charity

Tours of four decorated destinations will be featured from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. One of the two houses is in the country, the Lewis and Bailey family’s ranch-style home, Wilkinson said. Beautifully decorated with tasteful modern decor, the sprawling residence has a large yard for an over the river and through the woods kind of feel, she said.

The other showcased house is the Frey family’s two-story stone home in Rockwell Estates, which Wilkinson describes as stately and featuring a different theme in every room.

“People really enjoy seeing properties that they may not have had reason to go inside,” Wilkinson said.

Also part of the House Walk will be the new Morris Fire Department Station One for those who missed the October open house.

“It has a unique museum inside,” Wilkinson said. “Although a brand-new building, a part feels like it belongs to the 100-plus-year-old downtown. It’s going to be beautifully decorated for the holidays.”

The fourth site is the Fraternal Order of Eagles, where people can present their house walk tickets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and enjoy a holiday tea offering such beverages as coffee or lemonade, along with cookies and other sweet treats from downtown businesses, all included in the $20 tour ticket that supports charitable projects.

All the destinations are decorated by the homeowners or by volunteers, as well as staff, members of the fire district and some wives of fire personnel, Wilkinson said.

House walk guests will receive a coupon for downtown stores offering a general 25% discount on a selected item. They also can enter a $500 shopping spree drawing. A new convenience is the option of purchasing tour tickets ahead of time online at grundycountychamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/39580.

The city hosts the house walk, whose proceeds go to the nonprofit Morris Retail Association, which provides two $1,000 scholarships every spring for high school students, as well as making charitable donations and helping fund downtown improvements.

Last year’s house walk will provide two downtown murals that will add to the community’s character and be perfect for photo opportunities, Wilkinson said. The 2023 house walk raised nearly $9,000.

Festival of Trees

The Museum of the Grundy County Historical Society will stay open after the parade, so people can continue to tour the building full of decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces whose silent auction will begin to conclude late Saturday afternoon. During Home for the Holidays, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to about 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 510 W. Illinois Ave. Bid online at bidluckyauctions.com.

The online auction will start to close at 5 p.m. Nov. 30, with a soft close for last-minute chances to bid. Winners can pick up their one-of-a-kind creations from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 1, said Mary Collins, executive director. In addition, raffle items are on display, and tickets can be purchased at the museum. Also open at the museum is a Christmas Boutique offering items for purchase.

Added Home for the Holidays events

A gingerbread house contest is new this year, with entry drop-off between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Eagles Hall at 120 Liberty St., presented by the city of Morris and Mazon Girl Scouts. They also invite children to decorate paper lanterns with a glow stick inside from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. to bring to the parade. At the free workshop, the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary 1024 will sell hot cocoa, with proceeds earmarked for local charities.

Free carriage rides on Nov. 29 and 30 will help capture the spirit of the three-day Home for the Holidays celebration in Morris. (SARAH PETERSON)

Free, horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington and Liberty streets.

Coal City High School Madrigals will carol throughout downtown Morris beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, including at the Chapin Park lighting.

Saturday is filled with family activities beginning with free hot cider and cookies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Washington and Liberty streets, compliments of Streator Onized Credit Union. The refreshments are near Santa and his reindeer, which children may pet.

A free winter wonderland will materialize from about 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Morris Area Public Library, replete with appearances by Anna and Elsa of “Frozen” fame for photo opportunities, plus activities and craft projects. Register by calling the library at 815-942-6880.

A free winter carnival is offered indoors from 10 a.m. to noon by the Morris American Legion at 212 W. Washington St., providing fun and games for children of all ages.

Three-day window walk

A goal of Home for the Holidays is to try to give people plenty to do and keep them in town and shopping locally as they enjoy their community in what is sometimes a busy weekend of purchases made online or at big-box stores, Wilkinson said.

One of the fun downtown enticements is the window walk presented all three days by the Morris Retail Association, wrapping up at 4 p.m. Sunday.

“Each of the business members of the association will have a different ornament hidden in their window,” Wilkinson said. “Clue sheets are available at the businesses, and people can match up ornaments with clues.”

At the conclusion, they can turn in their sheet for a chance to win a shopping gift card.

Shop owners also look forward to the Midnight in Morris event, unfolding from 4 p.m. to midnight Dec. 6 with holiday specials.

Wilkinson credits the business community and sponsorships for helping the city keep almost all of the holiday events free.

Upcoming fun

During December, the Santa House will be located next to Canalport Park every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas (except Dec. 14; see below) in the parking lot of the Grundy Sheriff’s Department at 111 E. Illinois Ave. Children receive a small toy while supplies last. Visits are free, with no reservation needed, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays except Dec. 14 and 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Visit morrisil.org/visit-santa.

Wilkinson also is organizing free holiday in the park festivities from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in Goold Park, kicking off the ice rink’s skating season and promising an old-fashioned Christmas event with Santa, carols, hot cocoa, food trucks and music.

The 3 French Hens will present a winterfest market from 9 a.m. to. 2 p.m. Dec. 15, lining downtown Liberty Street.

For more on Home for the Holidays, visit morrisil.org/home-for-the-holidays.