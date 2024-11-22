5 things to do in DeKalb County: Moonlight Magic, ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Live and more

The Moore Family from DeKalb and Sycamore pose with the Grinch during the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce's annual Moonlight Magic event held in downtown Sycamore on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

1. Moonlight Magic offers holiday shopping come to life: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in downtown Sycamore. Storefronts will “come to life” as shoppers are treated to live window displays, performances from local arts, theater and dance groups and even a special visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. It’s Sycamore’s unofficial start to the holiday season. For more information, visit www.discoversycamore.com.

2. ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Live on Stage: 7 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. This stage adaptation celebrates the timeless classic of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schultz. The audience also will be treated to a singalong after the show, and is open to the whole family. For more information and tickets, visit www.egyptianthreatre.showare.com.

3. Help feed DeKalb County families in need at Let’s Talk Turkey: WLBK 98.9 FM/AM 1360′s annual Thanksgiving food drive runs from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at The Salvation Army, 830 Grove St., DeKalb. Items collected will go to create Thanksgiving meal baskets for DeKalb County families. Drop-offs of turkeys, hams and other monetary donations are welcome all day. Donations will go directly to feed local families and help ensure they enjoy a holiday meal.

4. Holiday-themed Artist & Maker Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore. All are invited for a fun day of holiday shopping, with vendors offering seasonal cocktails, Jen’s Artisan Bread offering freshly baked food, LaLo’s BBQ Food Truck and live music from New Shoes. The event will feature more the 25 vendors for participants to explore handcrafted items and look for that perfect holiday gift. For more information, visit www.blumengardens.com.

5. Help celebrate the 150th anniversary of “The Winner” barbed wire at the Glidden Homestead’s Patent Party: noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. The free open house also features blacksmithing demonstrations and 1861 home tours offered at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Light freshments and door prizes provided. Participants can buy barbed wire-related items at the homestead gift shop. Donations to support the homestead also will be accepted. For information, email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org or call 815-756-7904.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.