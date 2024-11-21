Albright Theatre in Batavia to stage ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

Producing its magic on the third floor of the Batavia government center is the Albright Theatre Company, which will present "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" for the holiday season beginning Dec. 6. (Mark Foster)

Albright Community Theatre in Batavia will present a clever take on a Christmas gem, bringing “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” to the stage beginning Dec. 6.

The beloved American holiday classic will captivate as a live 1940s radio broadcast, a news release stated. With the help of a 16-member ensemble who portray a few dozen characters, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6 and 13; 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8; and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Albright Community Theatre is on the third floor of the Batavia government center at 100 N. Island Ave.

For tickets, visit albrighttheatre.com/tickets.html#. Advance ticket purchase is recommended.