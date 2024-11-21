November 21, 2024
Albright Theatre in Batavia to stage ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

Show’s a delightful twist on the original

By Renee Tomell
The Batavia Government Center building once housed the Appleton Company windmill factory and later was the site for the design and production of components for the 1969 Moon landing.

Producing its magic on the third floor of the Batavia government center is the Albright Theatre Company, which will present "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" for the holiday season beginning Dec. 6. (Mark Foster)

Albright Community Theatre in Batavia will present a clever take on a Christmas gem, bringing “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” to the stage beginning Dec. 6.

The beloved American holiday classic will captivate as a live 1940s radio broadcast, a news release stated. With the help of a 16-member ensemble who portray a few dozen characters, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6 and 13; 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8; and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Albright Community Theatre is on the third floor of the Batavia government center at 100 N. Island Ave.

For tickets, visit albrighttheatre.com/tickets.html#. Advance ticket purchase is recommended.

