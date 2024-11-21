5 Things to Do in Will County: Christmas Crossroads and Plainfield Casino Night

Local photographer and painter Deanna Gibson holds a painting at The Curator's Cafe in Joliet on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Gibson will create art during the Joliet Symphony Orchestra’s “Pictures” performance on Saturday and Sunday. (Denise Unland)

1. 53rd Annual Christmas Crossroads: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Lockport High School East Campus, 1333 E. 7th St. in Lockport. Shop from more than 220 crafters, artisans and makers. Admission for adults is $5, and children younger than 12 are admitted for free. The event includes a free shuttle service, is Americans With Disabilities Act-accessible and will feature food vendors on-site. No strollers, please.

2. Joliet Symphony Orchestra’s “Pictures”: 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday, University of St. Francis, Harold & Margaret Moser Performing Arts Center, 500 Wilcox St. in Joliet. Local photographer and painter Deanna Gibson will create art during the performance. Musical selections include Jean Sibelius’ “Finlandia,” Sir Edward Elgar’s “Serenade for Strings,” Maurice Ravel’s “Pavane pour une infante defunte,” Alexander Borodin’s “In the Steppes of Central Asia” and Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Free discussions take place 45 minutes before each music performance. For tickets and more information, visit jolietsymphonyorchestra.org and stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser.

3. Light Up The Holidays Festival & Parade: 10 a.m-5:30 p.m., Nov. 29, Downtown Joliet. Live entertainment at the Joliet Public Library and the Joliet Area Historical Museum, North Pole Christmas Market at the Renaissance Center and North Pole Park at Cass and Joliet streets, which includes an iceless skating rink, slide, kids ferris wheel, photo opportunities, ice sculpture demos and food trucks. Also visits with Santa, horse-drawn carriages and tree lighting. Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. For a full list of event features, times and locations, visit jolietccp.com/holidays.

4. Casino Night 2024: 7 p.m., Dec. 6, Warehouse: 109, 14903 South Center St. #109, Plainfield. Tickets include food, playing chips, and one drink. Other event features include a silent action and raffle prizes. Benefits the Plainfield Riverfront Foundation. For tickets and more information, visit prfcasinonight2024.eventbrite.com.

5. “It’s A Wonderful Life” Live Radio Play: 7 p.m. Dec. 12, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Local radio talents will perform the classic Christmas story live from the Rialto stage. An annual holiday tradition at the Rialto. For tickets and more information visit rialtosquare.com/shows.

