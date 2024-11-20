Award-winning coffee shops for National Espresso Day

Espresso is a beloved coffee beverage that is enjoyed by many! It’s a strong, concentrated coffee made by forcing hot water through finely ground coffee beans under high pressure, and usually served in small cups.

In honor of National Espresso Day on Nov. 23, we’ve compiled a list of some of award-winning coffee shops. To find out where to get the best coffee in Kane, Kendall, McHenry and DeKalb counties and the Illinois Valley area, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox, Best of the Illinois Valley and DeKalb County’s Finest contests.

Celebrate National Espresso Day by visiting one of these establishments and enjoying a delicious cup of espresso.

National Espresso Day is Nov. 23. (Morguefile)

KANE COUNTY

BEST: MOKA Coffee, 24 S. Lincolnway St., North Aurora and 132 Independence Drive, Batavia

ONE OF THE BEST: Limestone Coffee & Tea, 8 W. Wilson St., Batavia

ONE OF THE BEST: Arcedium Coffeehouse, 60 Indiana St., St. Charles

KENDALL COUNTY

BEST: Grace Coffee & Wine, 42 W. Countryside Parkway, Yorkville

ONE OF THE BEST: Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery, 1004 E. Church St., Sandwich

ONE OF THE BEST: Iconic Coffee Shop, 109 S. Bridge St., Yorkville

McHENRY COUNTY

BEST: Summer Moon Coffee, 625 Cog Circle, Suite D, Crystal Lake

ONE OF THE BEST: Breaking Bread Catering & Deli, 638 Northwest Highway, Cary

ONE OF THE BEST: Rusty Malts Coffee & Ice Cream, 5003 Monroe St., Ringwood

BEST: Open Door Coffee, 502 W. Main St., Genoa

ONE OF THE BEST: The Hinckley Coffee House, 200 Somonauk Road, Hinckley and 320 W. Church St., Sandwich

ONE OF THE BEST: Cast Iron Coffee, 901 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb

BEST: The Bean Box Espresso, 750 Joliet St., La Salle

ONE OF THE BEST: Bruce & Ollie’s, 166 Mill St., Utica

ONE OF THE BEST: Jeremiah Joe, 807 La Salle St., Ottawa; 101 E. Canal Ave., Ottawa; 1501 38th St., Peru