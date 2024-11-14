Bring your furry friend to Ugly Sweater ‘Pawrade’ in Lemont

Dress in your ugliest holiday sweater and bring your dog to the 2024 Ugly Sweater Pawrade in Lemont Downtown from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 for some festive fun. (Photo provided by Brigid Presceky of Hilltop Photo Company.)

Dress in your ugliest holiday sweater and bring your dog to the 2024 Ugly Sweater Pawrade in downtown Lemont from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 for some festive fun.

As a fun add-on to Small Business Weekend and kickoff to the holiday season, Lemont Downtown and Pawlak Properties will host the 4th Annual Ugly Sweater Pawrade in partnership Ruby Whiskers, the Village of Lemont and downtown businesses, according to a news release.

The line-up begins at 11:30 a.m. on Front Street with a selfie station and games hosted by Pawlak Properties. The parade kicks off from Front Street and marches to Village Green. Awards will be given for Most Merry, Ugliest Sweater and Christmas Twinning.

After the parade from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy pet-friendly activities from local businesses, including doggy story time at Three Stories Books, photos with Santa by J.R. Owen, an adoption event hosted by Ruby Whiskers, pet-friendly jerky from Matt’s Barbecue and sample pours from Pollyanna Brewing Co.

Participants can learn more and register at: https://www.lemontdowntown.com/news/ugly-sweater-pet-paw-rade.