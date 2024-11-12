‘White Christmas’ delivers holiday magic at Marriott in Lincolnshire

"White Christmas" is a holiday gem at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, playing in the round through Dec. 30. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

You’ll want to change the lyrics of one of the show’s songs, “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” to “while you’re watching,” when it comes to the production of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” now lighting up the stage at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

It is a delightful kickoff to the holidays and to this wonderful theater’s 50th anniversary season.

Directed and choreographed with beautiful detail by Linda Fortunato, it is a homage to the movie with some additional songs such as “Blue Skies” and “I Love a Piano.” The thematic elements of the beloved movie classic are there with a bit of punch and the same familiar relationships.

Ben Mayne (from left) plays Bob Wallace and Tyler Johnson-Campion is Phil Davis in "White Christmas." (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

Ben Mayne as Bob Wallace and Tyler Johnson-Campion as Phil Davis set the scene of a post-war brotherly relationship between two famous Broadway and nightclub performers. Mayne’s strong tenor vocals bring to mind the nostalgic tone of the film’s Bing Crosby, while making each moment his own. Johnson-Campion is like an energizer bunny onstage, with dance skills beyond compare. His humor and smile as Phil Davis are infectious and make the more serious character of the two, Bob Wallace, lighten up and join in the fun. The pairing is magical.

Judy (Kelly Felthous) and Betty (Jacquelyne Jones) dance up a storm in "White Christmas" at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

The two Haynes sisters portrayed by Jacquelyne Jones (Betty) and Kelly Felthous (Judy) are also triple-threat talents in their own right with a credible sisterly relationship, in which Betty leans toward the mother hen role. Robin R. McGee as Martha Watson astonished the audience with her surprising powerhouse vocals. These were particularly unexpected, because the inn’s concierge does not perform in the movie.

And, finally, the lovely ensemble of supportive players round out the cast so nicely with strong performance skills and artistry that are really displayed in “Blue Skies” in Act I and “I Love a Piano” in Act II. The comically flirtatious duo of Rhoda and Rita (portrayed by Teah Kiang Mirabelli and Kayla Kennedy) turn Phil Davis’ head again and again, much to the audience’s delight. The other delight in this talented ensemble is Christopher Kelley with his undeniable dance skills and charisma on the stage.

The costumes, beautifully evocative of the early 1950s, are a paintbox full of colors – truly pieces worthy of the great Wallace and Davis. Kudos to Sally Dolembo for her genius. The lighting design by Jesse Klug helps change the mood for each number. Overall, the scenic design by Jeffrey D. Kmiec and props design by Sally Zack are just icing on the cake as always.

There are plenty of shows to celebrate the winter season, but Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” is one to lift your spirits, bring a tear to your eye and fill you with some optimism once again.

• Mary Beth Euker is a founding director of Cricket Theatre Company in Lake Zurich, Illinois, has appeared in shows at Devonshire Theatre in Skokie and Woodstock Opera House, and directs at Lake Zurich Middle School North and Spencer Loomis Elementary School.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”

• WHERE: Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire

• WHEN: Through Dec. 30

• INFORMATION: www.MarriottTheatre.com, 847-634-0200