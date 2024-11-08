Rialto Square Theatre’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ series to feature magical, festive events

The Rialto Square Theatre’s “Home for the Holidays” series kicks off soon, with a line-up of family friendly shows and events.

A Very Rialto Christmas: Making Merry Music is Tuesday, Nov. 26. The event begins with a tree lighting at 6 p.m., followed by a concert at 7 p.m.

The Joliet Area Community Hospice Lights of Love tree lighting will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. The ceremony is a time to honor and remember family and friends during the holiday season.

The Chicago Festival Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” is Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. This holiday favorite fairytale ballet is perfect for the entire family. The magical production features lavish costumes, exquisite sets and sensational choreography. Journey through the land of whirling snowflakes and visit the kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Merry Little Soiree featuring Nova Soul Quartet happens Monday, Dec. 2, Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Dec. 4. Cocktails begin at 6:15 p.m. and the music begins at 7 p.m. Enjoy a swanky Christmas party with local favorite Nova Soul. Start the evening with cocktail hour before being escorted to a table of two in the Esplanade where you will be served a charcuterie board and a bottle of wine from the local winery Bishops Hill.

The Oak Ridge Boys’ American Made Christmas Farewell Tour is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. This show will feature a mixture of traditional and contemporary songs, as well as some of the Grammy Award-winning quartet’s classic country-pop hits like “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue” and “Thank God For Kids.” This musical production with its beautiful visuals, falling snow and Christmas trees is entertaining for adults and children, and includes a visit from Santa Claus and songs from the group’s seven bestselling Christmas CDs.

Step into a world of enchantment with the all-new Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, the perfect fusion of circus artistry and beloved holiday melodies. The show is Friday, Dec. 6. Featuring awe-inspiring acrobatics, gravity-defying aerial feats and talented musicians and singers, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland takes audiences on a spectacular journey into a world of music, cirque and wonder.

The Joliet American Legion Band will perform at 2 p.m Sunday, Dec. 8 The concert is free with a donation of non-perishable food items. Enriched in tradition, military sharpness and musical integrity, these musicians are delighted to bring you an unforgettable performance.

Tower of Power will bring the funk and soul music with the Holidays & Hits Tour Wednesday, Dec. 11. Tower of Power’s window-rattling grooves and raucous party spirit have been a balm for the soul throughout their half-century existence.

An annual holiday tradition returns to Rialto Square Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 12. Join WJOL for an evening you won’t forget, as local radio talents perform the Christmas classic, “It’s A Wonderful Life” live from the Rialto Stage, as it broadcasts on WJOL simultaneously at 7 p.m.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party is Sunday, Dec. 15. For 30 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s unique take on American swing and jazz music has thrilled audiences around the world, while their unique and spirited “Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party” has become an eagerly anticipated event. Fun arrangements of classic holiday songs in Big Bad Voodoo Daddy style include “Jingle Bells,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Winter Wonderland.”

An Evening with Peter Billingsley & “A Christmas Story” is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Billingsley will be on a limited tour this holiday season, hosting a series of screenings of the beloved 1983 holiday film “A Christmas Story.” The evening will include a pre-show meet and greet, screening of the film and a moderated Q&A where Billingsley will share stories from the movie set, behind-the-scenes photos and memories from the Christmas classic.

The inaugural Jingle Mingle, an event for young adults, is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Each ticket includes event admission, Christmas-themed appetizers and drink tickets for the cash bar. The event will feature a live DJ and a limited-time signature cocktail.

Bring the entire family to these classic holiday movies and enjoy the beauty of the Rialto Square Theatre, while spending time with your family. “The Polar Express” is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, “The Santa Clause” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

Tickets for these shows will go on sale over the next few weeks. Check the website for more information: www.RialtoSquare.com/holidays.