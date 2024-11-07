5 Things to Do in Will County: Helping Hands Holiday Dinner and Concert

Brandye Phillips (left) executive director of the Joliet-based Helping Hands Family Outreach Inc., enjoys "Concerts on the Hill" at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre with her mother Gloria Phillips (right). Helping Hands is hosting a fundraiser Saturday at Bicentennial Park to raise money for winter coats for children in need. (Photo provided by the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

1. Artist talk with exhibiting artist Jacob Watts: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, University of St. Francis Art Gallery, 25 E. Van Buren St. in downtown Joliet. Watts merges the realms of photography, illustration, and sculpture. The exhibition will run through Dec. 3. and is open to the public from 10 a.m.-3p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit stfrancis.edu/artgallery or contact Jennifer Moore, gallery director, at jmoore@stfrancis.edu.

2. Helping Hands Holiday Dinner and Concert: Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theater, 201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet. Dinner is 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the lobby followed by a concert from 7-9 p.m. Concert includes singing classics, standards, rock and roll and holiday hits. Proceeds will be used to purchase winter coats and items for children in need. Cash bar also available. Lobby opens 4:30 p.m. Dinner is $20 for adults and free for children. To make dinner reservations, call 877-893-7287. For more information, visit helpinghandsillinois.com.

3. Chicago’s Own Piano Man: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Roxy Theater Lockport, 1017 S State St., Lockport. Chicago’s Own Piano Man is a Billy Joel and Elton John tribute artist. All age event. For tickets and more information, visit roxylockport.com.

4. Grassroots Cat Fanciers: Nov 16 and Nov. 17, Weitendorf Agricultural Education Center, 17840 West Laraway Road, Joliet. Cat enthusiasts will showcase their feline companions in these delightful exhibitions. Attendees will see a variety of cat breeds on display. For more information, visit cfa.org.

5. Christmas in the Square: Nov. 30, Central Square, Lockport. Live entertainment, food trucks, kids craft, balloon artists, Santa Letter Station, Magic Reindeer Food, PaperPie Books, Toy Soldier Stilt Walker, lighted structures an Christmas tree lighting. For more information, visit cityoflockport.net/897/Christmas-in-the-Square.

