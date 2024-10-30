‘A Taste of Ireland’ coming to Batavia Fine Arts Centre

A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation will bring its cast of international dance champions to the Batavia Fine Arts Centre Monday, Nov. 4. (James Etheridge)

A Taste of Ireland – The Irish Music & Dance Sensation will bring its cast of international dance champions to the Batavia Fine Arts Centre Monday, Nov. 4.

According to a news release, the production debuted in the U.S. earlier this year with a wildly successful Off-Broadway engagement, followed by smash hit runs around the world.

Featuring an acclaimed cast of world champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians and a contemporary vocalist, A Taste of Ireland – The Irish Music & Dance Sensation combines Irish charm with sensational talents for an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Set to reimagined classics such as “Danny Boy,” “Wild Rover,” “Tell Me Ma” and others that have been given modern spins, the high-octane performance offers thrilling dance performances that convey heartfelt emotion, transporting audiences through Ireland’s tumultuous history with electrifying dances, dramatic scenery and spectacular lighting effects, according to the release.

A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation blends cultural traditions with modern flair and plenty of ‘craic,’ creating a performance that has had audiences across the globe leaping to their feet for an immersive experience that captures the essence of Irish culture.

For tickets and information, the public may visit ATasteofIrelandShow.com.