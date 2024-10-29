Country singer Scotty McCreery to perform at Rialto in Joliet

Country singer Scotty McCreery will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Country singer Scotty McCreery will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, Jan. 23.

According to a news release from the theatre, McCreery made history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the platinum-certified “Clear as Day,” at Number 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

With his latest album “Rise & Fall,” featuring his sixth Number 1 single “Cab in a Solo,” current single “Fall of Summer” and 12 additional tracks, McCreery explores classic themes of heartbreak, rowdy nights, nostalgia, faith, newfound joy, fatherhood and enduring love.

The 31-year-old has sold more than four million albums and achieved six Number 1 hits, including “Damn Strait,” “You Time,” “In Between,” “This is It” and “Five More Minutes.” The North Carolina native won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011 at age 17, was named the Academy of Country Music New Artist of the Year in 2011, won two CMT Music Awards, the first for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “The Trouble with Girls” in 2012, and the second for Digital-First Performance of the Year for “It Matters to Her” from CMT Stages in 2024, among others.

Last year, McCreery was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. Earlier this year, he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Josh Turner and Randy Travis, after being invited late last year by Garth Brooks.

For more information, visit ScottyMcCreery.com. Ticket prices start at $49, and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

For more information about the theatre, visit www.rialtosquare.com.