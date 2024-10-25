Jazz, funk, blues artists to play The Venue in Aurora this November

The Venue, a live music performance room in downtown Aurora, announced its November lineup, which kicks off with a free First Fridays open house concert sponsored by Fox Valley Credit Union.

On Friday, Nov. 1, The Venue will host a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. for First Fridays with Downtown Charlie Brown. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for an open house during the monthly, downtown-wide event.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, Tiwa Bleu and His Chosen Few with Mario Dueñas will take the stage at The Venue. Tiwa Bleu AKA Gus Flores curates an evening of live jazz with several players from the local jazz scene. Guitar virtuoso Mario Duenas joins the lineup. Tickets are general admission and cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Funkadesi is coming to The Venue on Friday, Nov. 8. Winner of Chicago Music Awards’ “Most Outstanding Group,” and named “Best World Music Group” by Chicago Reader, Funkadesi delivers a virtuoso, high energy experience that blends Bollywood, reggae and funk. Tickets cost $20 to $25 in advance. $25 to $30/door.

Album Covers plays Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon” with master guitarist Scott Tipping curating the evening on Sunday, Nov. 10. Tipping will be joined by Ryan Joseph Anderson and Leslie Beukelman. They will play the platinum album “Pink Moon” in its entirety along with a second set of Nick Drake songs. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance. $25-$30/door.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, Jazz Sessions at The Venue will bring both music and community together on The Venue’s indoor stage. On the second Thursday of the month, visit for live jazz featuring Jonny Gifford and his band. Tickets are general admission and cost $5. Musicians can join in on the session at no cost. Sign up at the show.

On Friday, Nov. 15, Covington Groove with Jim Conry Band will visit The Venue. Led by guitarist Ben Bollero and keyboardist Samuel Wyatt, Covington Groove draws inspiration from legendary acts like Gary Clark Jr., Dr. John, Lettuce, Jimi Hendrix, Umphrey’s McGee, At The Drive-In, Bernhoft, Deep Purple and The Beatles. Covington Groove pushes the envelope of modern day rock. Tickets cost $15 to $20 in advance and $20 to $25 at the door.

Rico will perform hits by Santana and more at The Venue on Saturday, Nov. 16. Rico creates an immense fiery soulful sound through bass, congas, percussion, drums, timbales, keyboards, guitar and pure passion. Tickets cost $20 to $25 in advance. $25 to $30/door.

Shout Section Swing will host an evening of swing dance on Sunday, Nov. 17 at The Venue. The dance night will feature swinging jazz along with dancing. Dancers will kick off the evening. Tickets are general admission and cost $20 in advance. $25/door.

Dead Night will continue on Thursday, Nov. 21 at The Venue. On the third Thursday of each month, seasoned musicians from the Chicago jam scene who have honed their craft through years of performing and listening to the Dead will create the ultimate Grateful Dead experience. Led by die-hard Deadheads Bill Grady and Mikey Schroeder, each Dead Night will be dedicated to honoring the freewheeling improvisation, intricate musicianship and infectious grooves that made the Grateful Dead a cultural phenomenon. Tickets are general admission and cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Friday, Nov. 22 will bring Grace Pettis with guest Beth Bombara Band to The Venue. On tour with her sophomore album “Down to the Letter,” Nashville-based Pettis’ melodic writing and rich voice have made her a standout with music that is a little bit of folk, a little bit of country/Americana and a whole lot of soul. Tickets cost $20 to $25 in advance. $25 to $30/door.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, see the music of the late Amy Winehouse brought to life on The Venue stage. Featuring a band of Chicago’s most talented soul musicians, the evening will feature the songs “Valerie,” “Love is Losing Game,” “Back to Black” and more. Winehouse was a one-of-a-kind performer and the show will honor her brief but exceptional career. Tickets cost $20 to $25 in advance. $25 to $30/door.

Buffalo Nichols will visit The Venue stage Sunday, Nov. 24. A noted modern blues artist, Nichols is touring with his album “The Fatalist.” Tickets cost $18 to $22 in advance. Prices increase to $22 to $27 at the door.

Great Moments in Vinyl will celebrate Stevie Wonder’s landmark album “Innervisions” at The Venue in Aurora on Friday, Nov. 29. They’ll set the stage with songs from his early career, pay tribute to that remarkable record, and then follow where his creativity took him next. Tickets cost $25 to $30 in advance. $30 to $35/door.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, Morry Sochat and The Special 20s will return to The Venue stage with hot jazz, blues and swing. Tickets cost $15 to $20 in advance. $20 to $25/door.

Pete Ellman Big Band will perform on The Venue stage with local high school and college jazz bands on the following Tuesday nights: Nov. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Tickets cost $10. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Unless otherwise noted, doors open for all shows at 7 p.m. Shows start at 8 p.m. The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place, at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.