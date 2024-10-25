5 Things to Do: Get your spooky on at Sauk Valley Halloween events this weekend

Leddy Kness, 7, of Dixon is no chicken to the fun on Treat Street on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. This year's Treat Street in Dixon will be Saturday, Oct. 26. (Alex T. Paschal)

Looking for some fun things to do? Here is a list of family friendly events happening throughout the Sauk Valley:

1. Biz Boo! Trick-or-Treat in Rock Falls: Biz Boo! will provide a safe space from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, for kids to get candy, play games and win prizes at participating uptown businesses and booths. The event will be rain or shine and booths are located at RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second St. For information, call 815-625-4500.

2. 2024 Halloween Treat Street Parade and Palooza in Dixon: The parade starts at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and will begin and end at Haymarket Square, 317 W. Third St. Parade lineup begins at 9 a.m. and judging concludes at 9:15 a.m. Awards are given at 10 a.m. in the following categories: pre-K, K through third grades and fourth though eighth grades. Treat Street will continue with a trunk-and-treat event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at KSB Town Square Centre, 102 S. Hennepin Ave., and treats at participating downtown businesses. This Discover Dixon event is presented by Raynor Garage Doors with additional support from Dixon Park District, KSB Hospital and BorgWarner. Find “Treat Street Parade & Palooza” under the “Events” dropdown at discoverdixon.com or call 815-284-3361 for information.

3. The second annual Halloween Town in Sterling: Halloween Town will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and will feature a corn maze, costume contest, trick-or-treating downtown, food trucks, vendors, games and prizes. The event will be followed by an adults-only party at The Mercantile Ballroom & Cocktail Lounge at 8 p.m.

4. Trick-or-treat: Sterling and Rock Falls will hold trick-or-treat from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. You can also trunk-or-treat at the Sterling Police Department from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 212 Third Ave., Sterling. Dixon’s trick or treat will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Other communities’ trick-or-treat times are:

Amboy: From 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

Ashton: From 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Erie: From 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Forreston: From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Franklin Grove: From 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Fulton: From 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Morrison: From 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

Mt. Morris: From 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Oregon: From 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Polo: From 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31

5. The Pork Tornadoes in concert: The Wild Rose Casino in Clinton, Iowa, will host a concert featuring the Pork Tornadoes at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the Oakwood Ballroom. The concert is intended for people ages 21 and older. The doors to the concert open at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can bring lawn chairs. Cash bars also will be available. The Pork Tornadoes was founded 20 years ago and performs covers of songs by NSYNC, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Phil Collins, Morgan Wallen and Justin Timberlake. Ticket prices start at $20 for seated tickets and $15 for standing room. The prices will increase the day of the concert. To buy tickets, visit Iowa Store Gift Shop or wildroseresorts.com. Wild Rose Clinton is at 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton.

