Try these award-winning seafood restaurants in the Fox Valley, DeKalb County

October is National Seafood Month! If you’re craving fresh seafood without the beach trip, look no further than these award-winning restaurants in northern Illinois.
To find out where to get the best seafood dish in Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated seafood spots in 2024, as voted by audiences.
From classic favorites to innovative creations, these local gems offer a culinary journey to coastal destinations right in your backyard.
BEST OF THE FOX
BEST: Balmoral Restaurant, 40W099 Route 64, St. Charles
ONE OF THE BEST: Chums Shrimp Shack, 2115 W. Main St., St. Charles
ONE OF THE BEST: E&S Fish Company, 311 N. 2nd St., St. Charles
BEST: Golden Rolls, 790 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock
ONE OF THE BEST: Port Edward Restaurant, 20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin
ONE OF THE BEST: Seaside Prime Steak & Seafood by Paisano’s, 5628 Broadway Ave., Richmond
DeKALB COUNTY’S FINEST
BEST: Ellwood Steak and Fish House, 2219 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
ONE OF THE BEST: The Flame, 209 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb
ONE OF THE BEST: Sorrento’s Restaurant, 50W187 Route 64, Maple Park
