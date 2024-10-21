Try these award-winning seafood restaurants in the Fox Valley, DeKalb County

Seafood restaurant E&S Fish Company in St. Charles changes its menu often and offers items such as the Chilean sea bass with asparagus set atop a bed of mashed sweet potato. (Provided photo)

October is National Seafood Month! If you’re craving fresh seafood without the beach trip, look no further than these award-winning restaurants in northern Illinois.

To find out where to get the best seafood dish in Kane, McHenry and DeKalb counties, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated seafood spots in 2024, as voted by audiences.

From classic favorites to innovative creations, these local gems offer a culinary journey to coastal destinations right in your backyard.

Beer battered shrimp, coconut shrimp, crispy shrimp, French fries and hush puppies at Chum's Shrimp Shack in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

KANE COUNTY

BEST: Balmoral Restaurant, 40W099 Route 64, St. Charles

ONE OF THE BEST: Chums Shrimp Shack, 2115 W. Main St., St. Charles

ONE OF THE BEST: E&S Fish Company, 311 N. 2nd St., St. Charles

McHENRY COUNTY

BEST: Golden Rolls, 790 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock

ONE OF THE BEST: Port Edward Restaurant, 20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin

ONE OF THE BEST: Seaside Prime Steak & Seafood by Paisano’s, 5628 Broadway Ave., Richmond

BEST: Ellwood Steak and Fish House, 2219 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

ONE OF THE BEST: The Flame, 209 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb

ONE OF THE BEST: Sorrento’s Restaurant, 50W187 Route 64, Maple Park

October is also National Pizza Month, so check out these award-winning pizzerias in Kane, Kendall, McHenry and DeKalb counties, as well as the Illinois Valley area, as voted on by Shaw Media audiences.