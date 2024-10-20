‘Dr. Cook’s Garden’ grows suspense as Village Theatre Guild season opener in Glen Ellyn

Dr. Tennyson (Michael Ferrarelli) confers with Dr. Cook (John Vinopal) in "Dr. Cook's Garden," playing weekends at Village Theatre Guild in Glen Ellyn through Nov. 9. (David G Dowell)

GLEN ELLYN – Village Theatre Guild’s 61st season promises thrills in “Dr. Cook’s Garden,” by Ira Levin, playing weekends through Nov. 9 in Glen Ellyn.

In a Vermont village lives a genial, benevolent and greatly loved old physician, Dr. Cook, who is very proud of his award-winning garden and his community.

When former resident and new doctor Jim Tennyson arrives to visit his mentor, the two become pitted against each other over a matter of medical ethics. Known for suspense, Levin is the author of “Deathtrap,” “The Stepford Wives” and “Rosemary’s Baby.”

The production is directed by Jody Vogel and produced by Dave Dolnics.

“This was a play I was not familiar with, and when I first read it, I enjoyed the twists and turns that it took,” Vogel said. “It’s a thriller that deals with what is morally right.”

The cast

Dr. Leonard Cook – John Vinopal

Dr. Jim Tennyson – Michael Ferrarelli

Bea Schmidt – Kathy Bright

Dora Ludlow – Karin Kramer

Elias Hart – Tim Pradel

“I hope the audience will be on the edge of their seats to the very end of the show,” Vogel said. “I hope the car ride home holds conversations on morality versus justice and what makes one do certain things for those they love and care about. The cast and crew are bringing another quality production, showcasing our local talent, to the western suburbs. Village Theatre Guild prides itself on putting on shows that may not be well known but provide our audiences with a quality theater experience.”

As part of Arts DuPage’s Arts Month in October, VTG will host an audience appreciation reception following the Oct. 26 performance.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Dr. Cook’s Garden”

• WHERE: Village Theatre Guild, 2S720 Park Blvd., near northwest corner of Butterfield Road and Park Boulevard, Glen Ellyn

• WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays; plus 2 p.m. Nov. 2, through Nov. 9

• COST: $25

• INFORMATION: Tickets at 630-469-8230 and villagetheatreguild.com/2024-1