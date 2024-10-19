Meet actor from ‘Texas Chainsaw’ remake at film showing in McHenry

Staff members dress in costume at the McHenry Outdoor Theater. The theater will show grindhouse and horror films Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Visitors dressed in costume will have a shot at prizes, with $15-per-carload pricing in effect all three nights. (Photo provided by McHenry Outdoor Theater. )

The McHenry Outdoor Theatre will host a series of horror movies Oct. 31-Nov. 2 to celebrate Halloween.

The lineup includes a triple feature of “High on the Hog,” “Halloweed” and “Halloween III: Season of the Witch” on Thursday, Oct. 31. Then it’s the Halloween Hangover Double Shot on Friday, Nov. 1, when the 2003 remake “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” will be followed by a 2010 remake of “The Crazies.” On Saturday, Nov. 2, “Gothic Slayers” will be screened, followed by “Extra Ordinary.”

Actors Fiona Domenica, Siarra T. Mong and Joette Waters of “High on the Hog” and actors Shannon Brown and Jayson Bernard of “Halloweed” will be at the Oct. 31 screenings.

Actor Brett Wagner, who portrayed Leatherface in the 2003 remake “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and narrated the popular show “Monster Garage” on Discovery TV, among other projects, will meet fans and sign autographs for a fee on Nov. 1.

Meet Ben Getz, writer and lead actor of “Gothic Slayers,” on Nov. 2.

The cost is $15 per carload each night, and a weekend-long carload pass will be available Thursday for $30.

For other information, visit goldenagecinemas.com, or find the McHenry Outdoor Theater on Facebook. The theater is located at 1510 Chapel Hill Road, McHenry.