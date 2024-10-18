Willie Nelson tribute coming to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

“Willie & Family Live: Michael Moore’s tribute to Willie Nelson” is coming to Raue Center for the Arts Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

“Willie & Family Live: Michael Moore’s tribute to Willie Nelson” is coming to Raue Center for the Arts Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

According to a news release, the 90-minute show is a heartfelt homage to the legendary outlaw of country music, Willie Nelson. Michael Moore, born and raised in McKinney, Texas, brings the soulful twang of Nelson to life through his exceptional talent.

From the upbeat rhythm of “Whiskey River” to the classic tales of “Good Hearted Woman” and “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys,” this show captures the essence of Nelson’s timeless contributions to the genre.

What sets Michael Moore apart is not only his vocal prowess but also his accomplished guitar skills, faithfully recreating every nuance of Nelson’s live performances. Through years of dedicated study and countless renditions of “Whiskey River,” Moore’s ability to channel the spirit of the Red-Headed Stranger is widely regarded as the best in the world, according to the release.

“Willie & Family Live” is an immersive experience that delves into the life and stories behind the songs. The stage is adorned with visuals reminiscent of Nelson’s iconic performances, creating a nostalgic atmosphere that transports fans back in time.

Ticket prices begin at $30 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.