Woodstock Wine Walk returns Saturday

Sip your way through downtown Woodstock’s Historic Square at the 2024 Woodstock Wine Walk Saturday, Oct. 19.

Enjoy samples of more than 30 wines and munch on snacks while visiting 15 tasting locations. This year’s wine selection was curated by Winestock, located on the Woodstock Square.

Check-In is at The Old Courthouse Center, 101 N. Johnson St. in Woodstock.

Tickets include small bites or appetizers at each stop, more than 30 wine tastings, a souvenir tasting glass, a Wine Walk bag filled with goodies and a raffle ticket for a chance to win $100 Chamber Bucks gift certificate from the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce.

Tasting locations include Apple Creek, Artisans on Main, Clayworkers’ Guild, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Starck Real Estate, Black Oak Home & Haven Co., Blue Thistle, City Square Dental, Curated by D&A, EmpowHer Salon, Hattie & Myrt, My Little Bow Peeps Shop, RE/MAX Plaza, Read Between The Lynes, Studio D Jewelers, The Grove House Market, Winestock and Woodstock Theatre.

This event is for adults 21 and over. Tickets, which are $50 per person, are required. A few tickets remain as of press time, but the event is likely to sell out. Click here to purchase tickets. No tickets will be sold at the event.