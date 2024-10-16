October 16, 2024
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Woodstock Wine Walk returns Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
People shop Thursday, June 16, 2022, on the historic Woodstock Square. Construction on Dean Street and the new roundabout at the intersection of South Street, Madison Street and Lake Avenue has created some issues for some local businesses. A few businesses, particularly on the Square, are worried about the effect the work will have on their business this year and next year.

Shaw Local file photo of the historic Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver Shaw Media)

Sip your way through downtown Woodstock’s Historic Square at the 2024 Woodstock Wine Walk Saturday, Oct. 19.

Enjoy samples of more than 30 wines and munch on snacks while visiting 15 tasting locations. This year’s wine selection was curated by Winestock, located on the Woodstock Square.

Check-In is at The Old Courthouse Center, 101 N. Johnson St. in Woodstock.

Tickets include small bites or appetizers at each stop, more than 30 wine tastings, a souvenir tasting glass, a Wine Walk bag filled with goodies and a raffle ticket for a chance to win $100 Chamber Bucks gift certificate from the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce.

Tasting locations include Apple Creek, Artisans on Main, Clayworkers’ Guild, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Starck Real Estate, Black Oak Home & Haven Co., Blue Thistle, City Square Dental, Curated by D&A, EmpowHer Salon, Hattie & Myrt, My Little Bow Peeps Shop, RE/MAX Plaza, Read Between The Lynes, Studio D Jewelers, The Grove House Market, Winestock and Woodstock Theatre.

This event is for adults 21 and over. Tickets, which are $50 per person, are required. A few tickets remain as of press time, but the event is likely to sell out. Click here to purchase tickets. No tickets will be sold at the event.

The SceneEntertainmentWoodstockWine
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois