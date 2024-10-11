Lemont Unlocked returns for third year Oct. 13

The popular Lemont Unlocked event returns for its third year, providing residents and visitors a unique opportunity to uncover Lemont’s architectural heritage and cultural landmarks. This free, self-guided, behind-the-scenes tour is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. (Molly Hebda Photography)

Step into the past and explore the storied history of Lemont, a suburb with roots that have shaped Chicago, Cook County and the Midwest.

New sites have been added, expanding the tour to include the historic Kopping Farms Equestrian Center and other historic local establishments. One notable location is a peek inside the newly constructed Marbella luxury apartments. Previously the site of Arthur Peterson’s Hardware, this mixed-use structure is anticipated to be completed shortly. While excavating the foundation for the new development, the developers quickly hit bedrock; the celebrated Lemont Limestone. This marked the first time limestone was quarried in downtown Lemont in nearly a century, according to a news release.

Maps for the self-guided tour will be available at the Lemont Downtown booth at Village Hall, 418 Main St., Lemont. Each location will host a volunteer who will share some of the site’s unsung history.

Tickets are available at https://lemontunlocked2024.eventbrite.com