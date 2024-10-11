It’s burgoo time in La Salle County, event to feature more than 375 vendors

Bob Erwin of La Salle volunteers to stir a kettle of Burgoo during the 2023 festival in downtown Utica. The celebration returns Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, and Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, with the signature stew being served Sunday morning. (Scott Anderson)

The smell of burgoo stew through downtown Utica before sunrise Sunday, Oct. 13, means one of La Salle County’s signature festivals is here.

The 54th annual celebration will take place rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, featuring a giant pot of the signature pioneer stew, a food court and more than 375 craft vendors.

The 50/50 drawing is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Heritage Center front porch. Tickets can be bought at August Hill Winery, Bruce & Ollie’s, Canal Port, Clark’s Run Antiques, Clark’s Run Creek, City Limits, Joy n’ Eds, the Heritage Center museum, Lodi Tap House, Starved Rock Tattoo, Stonehead Leather, T’s Midwest Boutique, Village Greenhouse, Utica Fire Department and Utica Spice Co. The proceeds benefit the historical museum and the Utica Fire Department.

The festival is sponsored by the La Salle County Historical Society, serving as its major fundraiser. Blacksmith demonstrations from Doug Eichert will be ongoing throughout the festival at the La Salle County Historical Society’s blacksmith shop. The Wild West Regulators, which play a starring role in Wild Bill Days in Utica, will be making their way through the festival grounds each day.

Along with craft vendors, there will be live music. Fun Pianos will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday on Mill Street, Casey McGrath and Fiddlerock will take the main stage from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, and Gaffney Davis Band will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday on the main stage.

A Mr. Abe Lincoln presentation will be on the main stage at 1:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There also will be a free cricket demonstration presented by Tom Melville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday next to the canal warehouse.

Finding parking is a challenge at the well-attended event, and North Central Area Transit and Local 150 have visitors covered. A shuttle service will be offered from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from Celebrations 150, 740 E. Route 6, to the festival area. Shuttles will run continuously during the event.

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp baseball team with its mascot SouthClaw Sam and its Pioneer League championship trophy will be at the festival from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in Utica. There will be individual and group photo opportunities with the trophy. Pistol Shrimp championship T-shirts also will be available.

Jamie’s Outpost will have live music with a lineup of bands each day, beginning at noon Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday through the late evening.

Go to lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org for more information on the event or the historical society.