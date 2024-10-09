Ghosts of Ottawa Past program to be presented at Reddick Mansion

Seen here is the cast of the 2021 Reddick Mansion Ghosts of Ottawa Past presentation. All but one of them will be participating in 2024's event on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12. (Photo provided by Lorraine McCallister)

The Reddick Mansion Association will be presenting its popular Ghosts of Ottawa Past event for the 10th year at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at www.reddickmansion.org, or by calling the Mansion at 815-433-6100.

This year’s program will begin inside the candle-lit and eerily decorated Reddick Mansion and will continue around the mansion grounds. A cast of 12 volunteers will recreate eight scenes from Ottawa’s lesser-known history, including “A Beagle Sniffs Her Last,” “A Shillelagh of a Good Time,” “A Hot Time in the Backyard Tonight,” and “Up in Smoke.”

“Both special sound and lighting effects will be included in several scenes this year, as well as audience participation,” said Lorraine McCallister, the president of the Reddick Mansion Association and the event’s storyteller. “The audience will be treated to a unique show and refreshments which will be offered from a vintage Victorian body basket.”

Because of the subject matter, participants should be at least 12-years-old. McCallister also indicated that each night’s session is limited to 20 persons, so reservations are suggested.

All money raised will be used for the preservation and renovation of the Reddick Mansion located at 100 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa. Built in 1858, the mansion is open for tours and also has rental space available for special events.