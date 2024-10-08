October 08, 2024
The Scene

Witches Night Out set for Oct. 11 in Princeton

Local stores to stay open until 10 p.m.

By Derek Barichello
Witches will be taking to the streets of downtown Princeton on Friday. (Shaw Local News Network)

Witches will be taking to the streets of downtown Princeton on Friday. (Shaw Local News Network)

Witches will be taking to the streets of downtown Princeton on Friday.

A Witches Night Out event is planned from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Local shops and boutiques will be open later normal for the special occasion.

“You’ll have enough time to eat, drink, shop and be merry,” said Jenica Cole, executive director of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re going to try to do some photo ops spaces for everyone, the trolley is going to be running, so it’s certain to be a good night.”

The Hocus Pocus Hags are scheduled to perform a dance at 8:30 p.m. during the event.

Derek Barichello

Derek Barichello

Derek Barichello is the news editor for The Times in Ottawa and NewsTribune in La Salle, part of Shaw Local News Network, covering La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. He covers local and breaking news in the areas of government, education, business and crime and courts, among others.