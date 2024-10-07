The Venue brings new music series to Aurora

Violinist Susan Voelz is the first performer in The Venue's She Said series on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 in Aurora. (Photo by Anna Fishkin. )

Three new music series are coming to The Venue in downtown Aurora.

The series are Jazz Sessions at The Venue, She Said with Anne Harris and Dead Night.

“It’s been a goal to expand programming, and we’re excited to add new series to our lineup,” said Scott Tipping, booking manager at The Venue.

Starting on Oct. 10, Jazz Sessions at The Venue will bring both music and community together on The Venue’s indoor stage on the second Thursday of every month. Visit The Venue for live jazz featuring Jonny Gifford and his band. Musicians can join in on the session. Sign up at the show. Tickets are general admission and cost $5.

She Said with Anne Harris will debut on The Venue stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The quarterly music series is funded by Aurora Women’s Empowerment Foundation and will feature performances and conversation with extraordinary women musicians. Host and series curator Anne Harris will journey into the creative processes and lives of some of the most intriguing women making music.

“Their stories and their songs will inspire and expand you in powerful ways,” Harris said.

The first of the series will feature violinist Susan Voelz. Tickets cost $20 to $25 in advance and $25 to $30/door.

Dead Night will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 17. On the Third Thursday of each month, seasoned musicians from the Chicago jam scene who have honed their craft through years of performing and listening to the Dead will create the ultimate Grateful Dead experience. Led by die-hard Deadheads Bill Grady and Mikey Schroeder, each Dead Night will be dedicated to honoring the freewheeling improvisation, intricate musicianship and infectious grooves that made the Grateful Dead a cultural phenomenon. Tickets are general admission and cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Doors open for the above shows at 7 p.m. Shows start at 8 p.m. The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.