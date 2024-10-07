‘Superman’ actress to appear at Emagine Batavia

Sarah Douglas, star of the iconic “Superman” movie series, will be at Emagine Batavia Oct. 11-12, 2024, greeting fans and participating in a Q & A session. Douglas portrayed Kryptonian supervillain Ursa in 1978′s “Superman” and 1980′s “Superman II.” (Photo provided by Emagine Entertainment. )

Sarah Douglas, star of the iconic “Superman” movie series, will be at Emagine Batavia this Friday and Saturday, greeting fans and participating in a Q & A session.

According to a news release, Douglas portrayed Kryptonian supervillain Ursa in 1978′s “Superman” and 1980′s “Superman II.”

In “Superman II,” Superman agrees to sacrifice his powers to start a relationship with Lois Lane, unaware that three Kryptonian criminals he inadvertently released are conquering Earth. The film stars Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman, Margot Kidder, Terence Stamp, Jack O’Halloran and Sarah Douglas and is rated PG.

The weekend events will include a showing of “Superman II” on the theatre’s Super EMX screen at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, along with a Q & A with Douglas, a special edition poster and a live auction prior to the film, which will feature exclusive collective items including a rare, signed Reeve autograph and a limited-edition Caped Wonder coffee table book. In addition, on Saturday, Oct. 12, guests will be able to attend a meet and greet autograph signing and photo event.

Tickets to the “Superman II” Q & A session and film are $30 each, or $60 each for a cuddle chair seating for two people. Included in the ticket price is a special edition “Superman II” poster, participation in the Q&A and the film. Tickets can be purchased online at Emagine-Entertainment.com.

The meet and greet autograph signing and photo event VIP Experience begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and the general admission event is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets for the VIP Experience are $70 and include an intimate meet and greet with Douglas, along with one autograph and one selfie. There is no cost to attend the general admission event, but can purchase a selfie and/or autograph on site at the event.

Emagine Batavia is located at 550 Randall Road, Batavia.