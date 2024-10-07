‘Menopause The Musical 2′ coming to Rialto Square Theatre in November

Tickets are on sale now for “Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through The Change” at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Tuesday, Nov. 12. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

Tickets are on sale now for “Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through The Change” at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

According to a press release from the Rialto, this is the sequel to the international hit show “Menopause The Musical,” a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have completed the life change.

“Menopause The Musical 2″ continues to empower women dealing with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead. Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, the ladies are back for more high jinks on the high seas. The show is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings and memory lapses.

Embark on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Ticket prices start at $52 and can be purchased at rialtosquare.com or by calling the Rialto Box Office at 815-726-6600. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.