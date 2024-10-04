Tempt your tastebuds at these eateries in Starved Rock Country

From classic supper clubs to new artisan eateries, there is no shortage of delicious dining destinations to be found throughout Starved Rock Country. Join us as we explore some of the region’s iconic classic spots and new craft restaurants.

Hank’s Farm Restaurant

2973 Route 71, Ottawa

www.HanksFarm.com

The patio at Hank’s Farm Restaurant, 2973 Route 71, Ottawa. (Photo provided by Hank's Farm Restaurant. )

For fans of one-of-a-kind dining destinations, consider a trip to Hank’s Farm Restaurant in Ottawa. The restaurant is housed inside a former dairy barn, surrounded by 20-plus acres that are home to roaming peacocks, chickens, ducks, turkeys and sheep. Hank’s has been lauded for its elaborate brunch buffet every Sunday.

The Lone Buffalo by Tangled Roots Brewing Co.

812 La Salle St., Ottawa

www.TangledRootsBrewingCo.com

A burger, fries and beer at The Lone Buffalo in downtown Ottawa. (Photo provided by The Lone Buffalo)

The Lone Buffalo by Tangled Roots Brewing Company is a great place to grab a plate of farm-to-table food and an artisan craft beer. You can indulge in The Lone Buffalo’s self-proclaimed “slow food,” savoring the tastes at one of their many outdoor tables. This relaxed, airy brewpub offers hearty pub classics and new American fare, conveniently located in downtown Ottawa. Be sure to try their signature Brewmaster Burger, made with bourbon cherry BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, house pickles, frittes aioli and crispy onions.

B.A.S.H (Burger and Sushi House)

1012 La Salle St., Ottawa

www.BurgerAndSushiHouse.com

Ottawa’s Burger and Sushi House, known to many simply as B.A.S.H., has been serving crowd-pleasing and innovative dishes since it first opened its doors in summer 2013. Since then, this fan-favorite restaurant has grown from a small but ambitious fusion eatery to one of Starved Rock Country’s largest and most popular dining establishments incorporating fresh farm-to-table ingredients. Looking for even more options? Don’t miss a chance to explore B.A.S.H.’s diverse menu of house-made sushi rolls that has earned them a cult following among Illinois foodies.

The Cheese Shop ‘n’ Deli

1219 Fulton St., Ottawa

www.TheCheeseShop.biz

The Cheese Shop ‘n’ Deli is located at 1219 Fulton St., Ottawa. (Photo provided )

For more than 30 years, The Cheese Shop and Deli has been providing Starved Rock Country (and visitors in the know) with delicious, fresh foods in an unusual setting: a former cheese factory. Tucked away off the banks of the I&M Canal, The Cheese Shop and Deli offers a wide variety of paninis, subs and carver sandwiches, in addition to some great soup and sandwich combos and daily specials. Locals love their revolving selection of soups, like vegetable, ravs ‘n’ broth, french onion, white bean-and-tomato and jalapeño cheese.

Annie’s Hideaway

323 W. Railroad Ave., Naplate

www.AnnesHideawaySupperClub.com

A hidden gem in Naplate, just outside of Ottawa heading towards Buffalo Rock State Park, Annie’s Hideaway has been satisfying customers since 1968. This classic supper club offers seafood, steaks, chops, sandwiches, pasta, wings and craft cocktails. Choose from dine-in, curbside pick-up or catering for your upcoming event. Be sure to try Annie’s signature ravioli, fried chicken and prime rib.

Casa-Mia Lounge & Restaurant

219 18th Ave., Naplate

Looking for a true hidden gem? Casa-Mia is a proper Chop House in the small town of Naplate, just west of Ottawa. Fitted into a small, residential home, this restaurant has been serving hungry shift workers since before 1930. Converting the living rooms into a true tavern and restaurant, Casa-Mia remains in its original location with all the flare and authenticity of an early 20th century supper club. Huge steaks, fresh fish and pasta entrees have kept this place a local favorite.

Bruce & Ollie’s Ice Cream, Specialty Coffee & Deli

166 Mill St., North Utica

www.BruceAndOllies.com

Feel like having an artisan ice cream while visiting downtown Utica? Bruce & Ollie’s is Starved Rock Country’s newest ice cream parlor, featuring a wide variety of hand-scooped flavors, alongside a selection of craft beverages and grab-and-go food options. Located inside the village’s historic hardware building, this mom-and-pop shop features original stone walls, exposed beams and a cozy fireplace surrounded by plenty of comfortable seating options. On the menu you’ll find salads, soups, charcuterie boards, sandwiches (hot and cold) and breakfast offerings, alongside drinks like espressos, iced coffees and teas.

Lodi Tap House

101 Mill St., Utica

www.LodiTaphouse.com

The Lodi Tap House, a second location for the beloved Maple Park-based bar, sells exclusively Illinois-made craft beers, both canned and from 24 available taps. Lodi’s menu features a wide selection of mouth-watering Americana classics, each with an elevated twist. Pair this with their menu of new American cuisine, like the legendary Smash’d Burger & Curds that was featured on WGN’s Chicago Best, and you have the ideal post-hike destination.

Back Door Lounge at Starved Rock Lodge

2688 E. 875th Rd., Oglesby

www.StarvedRockLodge.com

If you’re looking for a cool and convenient spot to grab a drink or two inside Starved Rock State Park, the Back Door Lounge can’t be missed. The Lodge’s artisan burger is made with a grilled Angus beef patty and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of bar chips. This hearty burger pairs perfectly with the Back Door Lounge’s rustic decor. Outside the bar you’ll spot one of the best views Starved Rock has to offer: a sprawling veranda that provides a cliffside panorama of the Illinois River.

HAZE Smokehouse

59 Bucklin St., La Salle

www.HazeSmokehouse.com

HAZE Smokehouse is located at 59 Bucklin St., La Salle. (Photo provided by HAZE)

La Salle’s HAZE Smokehouse is widely known for its attention to detail, using only the freshest ingredients, house-made sauces, sides and slow-smoked meats in delectable dishes. Fans rave about the pulled pork, Bama White Nachos and extensive bourbon selection. Haze also is a top spot to take in a terrific concert – their outdoor performance space hosts a variety of genres, with blues and blues rock being their specialty.

Uptown Grill

601 1st St., La Salle

www.Uptowngrill.com

La Salle’s Uptown Grill is renowned for its polished take on classics, often lauded as being one of the best places to grab prime rib in the Chicagoland area on Friday and Saturday nights. These char-broiled steaks are cut and aged in-house; the seafood, shellfish and oysters are prepared fresh every day. In addition to offering great food, Uptown has a full service bar and lounge complete with a list of over 100 wines and 12 craft beers on tap.

Thyme Craft Kitchen

405 5th St., Peru

www.ThymeCraftKitchen.com

Thyme Craft Kitchen founders Rob and Anthony met while serving as the general manager and executive chef at The University of Chicago’s famed Quadrangle Club. Parlaying years of experience in some of the city’s most respected kitchens and social clubs, the two have created a restaurant that truly exemplifies the spirit of farm-to-table dining. Partnering with over 25 local farms and businesses, Thyme offers ultra seasonal menus and craft cocktails infused with regional flavors. The house burger at Thyme is a premium, 100% grass fed offering, served with cheddar cheese, butter braised onion, house pickles, remoulade and egg bun with crispy potatoes on the side.

Verucchi’s Ristorante

600 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley

www.Verucchis.com

Celebrating over 100 years of serving the freshest pastas, you too can enjoy the time-tested recipes that five generations of Verucchi’s have to offer. Start off with the garlicky bagna cauda while waiting for your pasta to arrive. A local favorite at Verucchi’s is the “tavern style” chicken, a wet batter preparation compared to their traditional flour. Polenta, homemade Italian sausage or meatballs can be added as a side. You’ll also find an expansive wine list and comfortable bar separate from the dining area.