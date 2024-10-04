Marseilles to host 4th annual Fall Fest with costume parade

Blaize Bertalot gets their face painted Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, during the third annual Fall Festival in Knudson Park in Marseilles. (Derek Barichello)

Marseilles will host its fourth annual Fall Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Knudson Park.

A pulled pork and hot dog lunch with coleslaw and chips as sides will be served at noon, sponsored by Nucor. The food is free while supplies last. Additionally, there will be apple cider doughnuts for sale and a hot cocoa bar and cookies (free while supplies last). Freaky Fries and La Michoacana food trucks will be available.

The event will be capped off at 4 p.m. by a kids costume contest and park parade. Children will line up near the DJ booth and show off their costumes with a walking parade around the park circle. The community is invited to attend and pass out candy.

Here is a schedule of the events planned Saturday at Marseilles Fall Fest:

All day – Vendor craft fair, sand dig, fishing booth, Connect Four, permanent jewelry, custom-made trucker hat, gnome scavenger hunt

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Fire department open house, firetruck rides, jump house

Noon – Pumpkin giveaway, Bozo buckets

Noon – Seattle Sutton train

Noon to 1 p.m. – Fall Fest family photo

Noon to 3 p.m. – Face-painting

Noon to 4 p.m. – Mechanical bull, zip line, inflatable slide, boo basket raffle, jack-o-lantern jump house, Safari Kingdom playground, challenge obstacle course

1 p.m. – Candy bar bingo

1 to 4 p.m. – Hayrack rides

2 p.m. – Cake walk

3 p.m. – BOOze Walk

4:30 – Boo basket winners