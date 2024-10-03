5 Things to Do: Oktoberfests for humans, and dogs in the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend.

1. Bill’s Barktoberfest: The second annual event is scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Jordan block, Ottawa. The event will feature a pack walk, a fido fair, a pooch parade, canine costume contest, Ottawa’s Top Dogs, a canine showcase, canine carnival games and the opening ceremony. There will be a variety of food trucks and opportunities for pet owners to meet new friends. Proceeds will benefit Bill’s Barking Lot City Dog Park. Go to https://www.facebook.com/billsbarktoberfest for more information.

2. Marseilles Fall Fest: An autumn celebration is planned noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Knudson Park. Among the activities are a mechanical bull, a zip line, an inflatable slide/jack-o-lantern jump house/obstacle course, face painting, family photos, Seattle Sutton’s train, a BOOze Walk, a sand dig, hayrack rides, a pumpkin giveaway, candy bar bingo, a fishing booth, bozo buckets, a vendor craft fair, the fire department’s open house, fire truck rides, a cake walk and a scavenger hunt. Children will line up near the DJ booth and show off their costumes with a walking parade around the park circle. Nucor will sponsor pulled pork and hot dog lunches with coleslaw and chips. There also will be apple cider doughnuts for sale and a hot cocoa bar and cookies. Freaky Fries and La Michoacana food trucks will be there.

3. Princeton Oktoberfest Celebration: The event is set 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Rotary Park. The first 100 people to purchase a drink from one of the vendors will get a free commemorative Oktoberfest mug. There will be food/drink vendors, face painting, an opportunity to paint your own pottery with The Knack, artisan vendors, pumpkin painting, children’s games and pretzel necklaces. The Lederhosen Bike Ride will begin at 3 p.m. Pony rides are scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Steinholding Contest begins at 6 p.m. and the Sausage Toss Contest is at 7 p.m. Mae Estes will perform from 5 to 7 p.m.

4. Fall Fest on Main: The eighth annual Fall Fest on Main will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Square in Walnut. The day aims to be fun for all ages. It begins with a pickleball tournament at 8 a.m. at The Rock. There will be a car show on Jackson Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free Tanners Orchard doughnuts served by The First Christian Church at the Avanti’s Gazebo. Food vendors will be open along with free kids games, a vendor show, pumpkin painting, hayrack rides, face painting, inflatables and other activities. The Walnut Fire Department will host an open house with fire truck rides and other activities starting at noon. Chicken bingo is at 3 p.m. at Liberty Square and family bingo 3 to 5 p.m. in the Community Building. Live music for the day will be provided by Jay Vonn (noon to 2 p.m.), Henry Torpedo Boys (3 to 5 p.m.) and 3 Mile High (6 to 8 p.m.) and there will be a number of food truck vendors.

5. First Hike: Join a group at 10 a.m. Saturday as they hike Lake Kakusha in Mendota. The 3 mile hike takes about 90 minutes. Park at the Rotary shelter by the dock. Children are welcome to participate with an adult. Leave pets at home. The group takes the nature hike on the first Saturday morning of each month. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/reimaginemendota

