Walnut to host Fall Fest on Main

The eighth annual Fall Fest on Main will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Liberty Square, hosted by the Walnut Chamber of Commerce.

The day aims to be fun for all ages and begins at 8 a.m. with a pickleball tournament at The Rock, next to Walnut Community Bible Church. Registration is $20 and you can still register your team of two by emailing director@walnutillinois.com.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a car show on Jackson Street. Starting at 10 a.m., free Tanners Orchard doughnuts will be served by The First Christian Church at the Avanti’s Gazebo.

Starting at 11 a.m. food vendors will be open along with free kids games, a vendor show, pumpkin painting, hayrack rides, face painting, inflatables and other activities.

The Walnut Fire Department will host an open house with fire truck rides and other activities starting at noon.

Meet a surprise children’s character from 2 to 4 p.m. Then chicken bingo is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Liberty Square.

In celebration of Bureau Valley’s homecoming, Community State Bank is sponsoring free photo sessions on Main Street with Danee Marie Photography from 3 to 5 p.m.

Family Bingo also will be 3 to 5 p.m. in the Community Building followed by the popular golf cart parade at 5:30 p.m.

Live music for the day will be provided by Jay Vonn (noon to 2 p.m.), Henry Torpedo Boys (3 to 5 p.m.) and 3 Mile High (6 to 8 p.m.).

Stick around for the Fall Fest After Party at The Shed Tap N Grill starting at 8 p.m. with Live Music from Greenfield Station.

Food and drink vendors for the day include Cafe 129, Big B BBQ, The Shed Tap N Grill, The Dog House, Tony’s Tacos, Marias Pizza, Coal Creek Brewing Company, Cows Coffee, Sweet Butts Cotton Candy, Kona Ice and Just Poppin By.

On the night before Fall Fest, a Chili and Soup Cook-Off is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. at Liberty Square with live music.