Buffalo Theatre, Marriott’s ‘Beautiful,’ Drury Lane’s ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’ pick up multiple awards

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, which rebounded after a two-year hiatus during which it fought for its artistic survival, received its first Joseph Jefferson Award Monday at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace.

Designer Aly Greaves Amidei received the midsize theater award for her costumes for the Jane Austen-inspired period dramedy “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” during the 56th Jeff Awards ceremony recognizing excellence in Chicago-area equity theater.

Accepting on Amidei’s behalf, BTE artistic director emerita Connie Canady Howard praised Amidei’s work.

“Her design was beautiful. If you didn’t see it, you missed it,” she said, adding theatergoers will have another opportunity to see Amidei’s work later this season.

A longtime McAninch Arts Center resident, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble had been a suburban mainstay for 26 years, but it was uncertain whether the company would see 27 after the College of DuPage pulled its financial support in 2014.

Devoted BTE fans rallied around the company, which returned to The MAC in 2016 and subsequently delivered outstanding revivals of “The Outgoing Tide,” “Clybourne Park,” “The Cake,” “Time Stands Still” and “Good People” among others.

Suburban titans Drury Lane Theatre and Marriott Theatre each received four awards — more than any other single production — for revivals of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” respectively.

Marriott’s “Beautiful” was named best large musical. Kaitlyn Davis and Andrew Mueller received Jeffs for principal and supporting performance respectively and Jessica Fisch earned the award for large musical direction.

“Thanks to Jess for believing in me,” said Davis, who called the production “the most gratifying experience of my entire life.”

“Every person involved in the show elevated it every day with their talent and dedication,” she said, adding, “I had big shoes to fill in this role in this city. I’m honored.”

Davis was referring to Chicago theater veterans Jessie and Abby Mueller. Jessie Mueller originated the role of Carole King on Broadway and won a Tony Award for her performance. Abby Mueller played the role on the national tour.

Calling the award “extraordinarily validating,” Mueller, Jessie and Abby’s younger brother, thanked Fisch and his sisters.

“I feel I got a good handle on the show from them,” he joked.

“There are some shows that live under blessed stars. ‘Beautiful’ was one of those shows,” said director Fisch, who praised music director Ryan T. Nelson, choreographer Christopher Windom and the “incredible powerhouse cast.”

“Here’s to Chicago theater made in Chicago for Chicago,” she said.

Drury Lane’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’” received awards for best revue, ensemble, director E. Faye Butler and performer Lorenzo Rush Jr.

Accepting the award for musical ensemble, associate artistic director Matthew Carney praised the cast who stood behind him.

“When we set out to cast this show, we hoped and dreamed of finding triple threats to bring Fats Waller’s music to life,” Carney said, gesturing to the cast. “We hit the jackpot.”

For her work on Paramount Theatre’s “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Cat Wilson received the large theater lighting design award. Hershey Felder received the solo performance award for channeling Frederic Chopin in Writers Theatre’s “Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin.”

For a complete list of winners, see jeffawards.org.