5 Things to Do: Huntley Fall Fest and Algonquin Kite Fest

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Fall fest: The 19th annual Huntley Fall Fest will be from Friday through Sunday at Deicke Park, 12012 Mill St. The free-admission event will have live music, a beer garden, food vendors, a carnival, car shows, a craft show, fireworks Saturday night and plenty of fall activities. Stop by the kids area for trampoline shows, arcade games, magic shows, laser tag and ice cream-eating contests. Musical performances include Modern Day Romeos, Hairbangers Ball and Tennessee Whiskey. Visit the Huntley Fall Fest website for more information: huntleyfallfest.com.

House walk: Tour historic homes at the Crystal Lake Service League Housewalk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. This year’s theme is “Sweet Home Crystal Lake” and focuses on four homes in the downtown area. Attendees will be able to explore the unique features inside and outside the houses while Service League members and volunteers point out notable history and details of each home. Stop by the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., to tour the historic theater, and join in on a separate bourbon and bubbles tasting. Tickets are $50 for the tour and $10 for the drink tasting at the Raue Center. Find more about the Crystal Lake Service League Housewalk here: slcrystallake.org/housewalk.php.

Run for the hills: Support Moraine Hills State Park during the Run for the Hills 5K, 10K and half-marathon starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Moraine Hills State Park, 1510 S. River Road, McHenry. Participants can walk or run any of the three distances throughout the scenic park filled with lakes, marshes and wildlife. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends of Moraine Hills to maintain and restore nature preserves and provide programs and environmental college scholarships. Registration ranges from $30 to $60. Check out more details about Moraine Hills’ Run for the Hills and register here: friendsofmorainehillsstatepark.org.

Stroll through farms: Explore almost a dozen farms during the McHenry County Farm Stroll from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. This year’s stroll features farms in Harvard, Hebron, Woodstock, Bull Valley and Crystal Lake. The self-guided tour will have demonstrations, kids activities and hayrides at some of the locations. New stops to the stroll this year include Hitch N’Post Alpaca and llama Farm in Woodstock, Bull Valley Farm Country Store and Cow Valley Creamery, and Middlebury Farms and Jorge’s Farm in Harvard. The stroll is free, but bring cash, as many farms will have products and produce for sale. See more details here: mchenrycfb.org/farmstroll.

Fly a kite: Join kite enthusiasts at the Algonquin Kite Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive. Fly your own kite while music plays and displays of giant kites and performances from stunt kite flyers fill the sky. The first 250 kids will receive a free paper kite to decorate and fly. Kites and food will be for sale at the event. Find more information about the Algonquin Kite Fest here: bit.ly/ALQkitefest.

