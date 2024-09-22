The Life and Music of George Michael to honor late singer at Egyptian Theatre

The Life and Music of George Michael will celebrate and honor the late singer at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Timothy Norris/Timothy Norris)

Headed to the stage, The Life and Music of George Michael will celebrate and honor the late singer at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits from Michael’s band Wham! and solo hits, including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure” and many more.

According to a news release from the theater, Michael sold more than 115 million albums spanning four decades, and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early ’80s. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith.” The album had four No. 1 hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Ticket prices start at $39. VIP packages, which include premium seating, soundcheck with cast members, collectible laminate and more, start at $159.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Egyptian Theatre at 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.