Quarry Cable Park to host Oktoberfest celebration in Crystal Lake

The Quarry Cable Park will be home to Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28. (Provided by the Quarry Cable Park)

Raise a glass and celebrate all things German at The Quarry Cable Park’s Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, in Crystal Lake.

The event features a DJ set with German music, German beer and food, festive decor and more. The fun even includes contests for stein holding, keg barrel rolling and chicken dancing.

On Friday, the bar will operate from 5 to 11 p.m., the grill will be open from 5 to 9 p.m., contests will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and the DJ will spin from 7 to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, the bar will operate from noon to 8 p.m., the grill will be open from noon to 7 p.m., and the DJ music and contests will take place from 2 to 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $10, and can be purchased online in advance or at the door. The lakeside venue is at 5517 Northwest Highway (Route 14).

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thequarrycablepark.com/upcoming-events.