‘Avenue Q’ an outrageously original musical at Raue in Crystal Lake

Williams Street Repertory stages the Tony-winning, R-rated musical "Avenue Q" at Raue Center For The Arts through Oct. 19. (Photo provided by Pamela Sage Photography)

Every single detail works in Williams Street Rep’s third production at the Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake.

With music and lyrics by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, and book by Jeff Whitty, “Avenue Q” sports a colorful, pleasing set (Lisa Giebler), wonderfully fun, non-distracting costumes (Amy Cole), excellent sound and lighting (Chris Tumblin, Ryan Meadow, respectively), perfect props (Reiley Duffy) and even accompanying animation (David Sajpich).

But, it is the well-paced, well-cast direction of Joe Lehman that keeps “Avenue Q” the hit it’s been since winning a triple crown of Tony Awards: best musical, best score and best book. The Raue Center’s production is blessed with a vibrant and energetic five-piece band (Adam Nigh, Corey Strode, Shawn McIntire, Sam Schatz and Joseph Kriz) under the astute musical conducting of James Mablin.

Add the choreography of Brennan Pringle, and it’s no wonder there was a standing ovation before all the cast members (and puppets) were onstage for final bows. That’s not to mention the inspired puppetry coaching of Jason Jacoby. Frankly, I don’t know how Jacoby did it; some puppets, such as the very large Trekkie Monster, required two actors to move and manipulate.

“Avenue Q” is definitely an adult musical comedy, full of potential offenses with language and situations in a spoof of TV shows “The Electric Company,” “The Muppet Show” and “Sesame Street.” But, as the Raue’s Artistic Director Richard Kuranda said in his welcoming speech, “You’ve been warned.”

“Avenue Q” tells the story of a fresh-faced college grad named Princeton, who struggles to find a decent job, a meaningful relationship and a purpose in life. He ends up living on Avenue Q, code for a borough where beautiful people don’t go to live in New York City (it’s the outer-outer borough). Princeton moves into a shabby apartment under the tenancy of former childhood star Gary Coleman. The puppets are real, the monsters aren’t always bad, and lessons are taught and learned. (“There’s life outside your apartment, but you have to open the door.”)

As for the musical score, there’s plenty of irreverence, heart tugging and humor. Some of the best songs, or at least my favorites, are: “What Do You Do With a B.A. in English?,” “It Sucks to Be Me,” “Purpose” and “There’s a Fine, Fine Line.”

As for the cast of 10, they all are multi-talented performers hands down – try dancing and singing with a puppet attached to your arm. Many of the cast deal with the one-off puppets (Mrs. T, Bad Idea Bears, Newcomer and Ricky), but several puppets are main characters: Kate Monster, Trekkie Monster, Lucy, Rod, Nicky and Princeton.

Sierra White is Gary Coleman, the former TV child star, now landlord and superintendent of the Avenue Q tenement. White, a bold and expressive actor possessing searing vocal chops, plays Coleman with strength and a washed-up attitude.

Melissa Crabtree is a seductive, vampy Lucy and domineering Mrs. T; another amazing singer, her vocals are simply stunning, only matched by her physical expression and movements, especially with Lucy.

And it’s a good thing Kaitlin Feely and Matt Keeley like each other, as they are constantly linked together in their portrayal of puppets Bad Idea Bears, Trekkie Monster and Nicky. They work in tandem extremely well, and make one of the best scenes with Trekkie a moment to remember.

Mai Hartwich plays a human neighbor, Christmas Eve, the Japanese therapist fiancée of Brian. She also excels as a singer, especially with “the more you love someone, the more you want to kill him”; she’s bossy, yet sympathetic.

Rob Scharlow portrays Brian, another human neighbor, who’s a washed-up comedian. Scharlow plays him in a laid-back, relaxed, Hawaiian-shirted manner. He’d like an easy world, and you really like his congeniality and the dreams he can’t give up.

Quinn Kelch is the puppet Rod, a Republican investment banker struggling with coming to terms with his life and homosexuality. Kelch plays Rod with understanding, and has the key to humor and heart.

Isabella Andrews is Kate Monster, Princeton’s love interest, who dreams of opening a school for monsters, but currently is a kindergarten teaching assistant. Andrews makes Kate kind, considerate, sweet, strong and extremely alluring. Andrews is another incredible soloist.

Michael Metcalf’s Princeton is a little naive in the world, but searching for a purpose in life. He is a brilliant actor, and his portrayal of a fresh-faced new college grad in love with Kate Monster is delightful. His Princeton is an idealist and dreamer, and, although hopeful at times, clueless. Metcalf and Andrews are joys to encounter onstage. They have an unshakeable chemistry and are extremely engaging with every turn on stage.

Actually, I could say that about any of the 10.

“Avenue Q” should be praised for its approach to dealing with racism, homosexuality and the internet. It can be outrageous, it can be real, as well as truly unique and astonishing. A production worth seeing.

(The R-rated play contains adult language and content.)

Regina Belt-Daniels is celebrating her 10th year of writing reviews for Shaw Local News Network, and is a 40-year veteran of acting and directing productions for RCLPC, McHenry College College's Black Box Theatre, Independent Players, Elgin Theatre Company, TownSquare Players, Woodstock Musical Theatre Company, Steel Beam Theatre and Raue Center For The Arts.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Avenue Q” musical

• WHERE: Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake

• WHEN: Through Oct. 19

• INFORMATION: 815-356-9212, rauecenter.org/williams-street-rep, www.rauecenter.org