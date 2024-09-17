Ax throwing, log rolling and best beard contest to spark Crystal Lake’s Flannel Fest

Cameron Pilgreen of Watertown, Wisconsin, participates in the Timberworks Lumberjack Show during the 2022 Flannel Fest at Crystal Lake’s Main Beach. (Patrick Kunzer)

Get your best lumberjack on at the annual Flannel Fest in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Beach, features log rolling, ax throwing, hot sawing, speed chopping and other action. Timberworks of Wisconsin will present shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Guests even can try their hand at log chucking, ax throwing and more from noon to 4 p.m.

Grace Markovitz (from left) of McHenry teams up with Ryan Peters of Wonder Lake to saw a log during the 2022 Flannel Fest at Crystal Lake’s Main Beach. (Patrick Kunzer)

Some of the other events throughout the day include log climbing and pumpkin bowling.

Check out the Birds of Prey Raptor Show at 11:30 a.m., live music from Third Coast Bluegrass from 1:30 to 4 p.m., artisan vendors and the Kid’s Corner with a variety of fun activities.

Relax in the beer garden and grab lunch from the food trucks: Your Sister’s Tomato wood-fired pizza, Hippy Grilled Cheese, Brothers BBQ, Kissed by Fire, Beef Jerky Experience, My Funnel Cake and Julie Ann’s Frozen Custard.

The Cheeky Jones Soap Company’s Best Beard contest runs from noon to 12:30 p.m. Judges include hair and beard stylists from the McHenry County area, and contestants can win a $40 beard kit prize. New this year is the Corn on the Cob Eating Contest from 12:30 to 1 p.m. The contest has three age groups: 7-11, 12-17 and 18 and older. The goal is to eat as many ears of corn as possible in four minutes.

Admission costs $10 for adults, $5 for students, and is free for ages 5 and younger. Prices increase by $2 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance or to sign up for the contests, visit crystallakeparks.org/special-events.