Unique lodging for a weekend away in Starved Rock Country

Camp Aramoni is a marriage of luxury and nature where guests can sleep with the sounds, scents and sensations of the outdoors while enjoying the conveniences of an upscale hotel. (Matt Hass Photography)

It takes more than a day to soak in the natural splendor, delicious restaurants and pulse-pounding adventure activities in Starved Rock Country.

Luckily, there’s a wide range of comfortable lodging destinations where you can refresh and recharge for another fun-filled day of hiking, boutique shopping and artisan spirit sampling. From a historic lodge surrounded by untouched nature to the cozy convenience of modern chain hotels, there’s a perfect lodging option for everyone in the Starved Rock Country region.

The Villas and Cottages at Heron’s Landing

1851 Old Chicago Rd., Ottawa

www.visitheritageharbor.com/villas

Whether you are connecting with friends and family or looking to slow down the pace of time, Heritage Harbor is the perfect destination to craft your Starved Rock experience. Being in the heart of Starved Rock Country means you can explore authentic Illinois while you discover yourself in the great outdoors. With 30 vacation rentals nestled along the Illinois River, it is certain you will experience a magnificent sunrise or sunset over the river. From cozy cottages to immaculate villas, there’s a rental for every size group and occasion on the waterfront at Heritage Harbor.

Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

2643 Route 178, North Utica

www.grandbearresort.com

Utica’s Grand Bear Resort, located just outside Starved Rock State Park, features a variety of cozy suites, cabins, villas and over 11,000 square feet of event space. Grand Bear also is home to a massive 24,000-square-foot indoor water park featuring play zones, slides, a wave pool, lazy river and 15-person hot tub. Surrounded by the tranquil beauty of the Starved Rock area, Grand Bear Resort is a great place to host your next family gathering, wedding, holiday party, meeting or family getaway. Come experience the oasis where relaxation meets adventure.

Camp Aramoni

809 N. 2199th Rd., Tonica

www.CampAramoni.com

Camp Aramoni offers luxury boutique camping in Tonica, Illinois. (Photo provided by Camp Aramoni )

Camp Aramoni (pronounced air-uh-MOE-knee) is a boutique campground and event venue that’s redefining travel in the Midwest. Located on 96 acres of lush forests in a former 19th century brickyard, this lavish accommodation is 90 minutes south of Chicago. This luxury experience combines the thrills of a classic camping experience with all the amenities of a world-class hotel. Choose from 11 safari-style tents to enjoy the highest level of hospitality wrapped into a secluded natural landscape. Guests can experience yoga classes, guided hikes, live music and shuttle service to the numerous nearby parks.

Kishauwau Cabins

901 N. 2129th Rd., Tonica

www.Kishauwaucabins.com

Perched above the Vermilion River seven miles from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, Kishauwau Cabins bring guests close to nature while providing all the amenities of home. (Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins)

Perched above the Vermilion River seven miles from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, Kishauwau Cabins bring guests close to nature while providing all the amenities of home. Kishauwau’s cabins are spaced far enough to give guests privacy and a sense of wilderness seclusion, while still only being a short drive from some premier attractions of nearby canal towns like Utica, Ottawa and LaSalle. Whether you’re looking for a place to stay warm while trying to spot bald eagles in the winter or a cozy lodging destination that will keep you cool after a hot day of river rafting on the nearby Vermilion during the summer, Kishauwau’s cabins can accommodate. All 17 cabins are four-season units, capable of keeping guests comfortable all year round. Kishauwau’s cabins also include the kitchen appliances you need to prepare food on-site. This comes in addition to barbecues and fire pits, giving you plenty of options for enjoying a meal in the comfort of your cabin.

Pleasant Creek Campground

926 N. 2150th Rd., Oglesby

www.pleasantcreekcampground.com

Pleasant Creek Campground is nestled in a wooded setting along a tributary of the Vermilion River, surrounded by rolling hills and mature trees. This campground, located five miles from the entrance of Starved Rock State Park, has become a major destination for those looking to pitch a tent near the park. Pleasant Creek Campground is quietly tucked away in the heart of the Starved Rock Country and is only minutes away from unique shops, historical sites, recreational activities and amazing dining options. The 140 spacious campsites provide ample room for all of your camping necessities and to create family memories to last a lifetime.

Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center

One Lodge Ln., Oglesby

www.Starvedrocklodge.com

Starved Rock Lodge (Photo by Sandra Rust. )

Treat yourself to a relaxing vacation and getaway in the heart of Starved Rock State Park. Starved Rock Lodge is one of Illinois’ foremost lodging destinations for those looking to enjoy hiking, outdoor adventure, history and architectural landmarks. Within the Lodge, you’ll find historic ambiance in the main dining room where the atmosphere is friendly and casual. Relax and unwind in their indoor pool, hot tub and sauna or stop by The Back Door Lounge to fuel up before a hike or cool off with a locally brewed craft beer. Choose a rustic hotel room in the lodge or from one of their log cabins in the woods. Either way, you’ll wake up refreshed from the natural beauty of the surroundings. Looking for a place to hold your meeting? Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center was voted the best lodge in the Midwest for a meeting. The Lodge and Conference Center also is a major wedding destination, particularly for those looking for an outdoor ceremony.

The Bickerman Building Lodging

166 Mill St., Utica

www.Thebickerman.com

Just a short drive from Starved Rock State Park you’ll find The Bickerman Building. This recently restored storefront, originally constructed in 1874, now houses two gorgeous lofted rental condos, perfect for a romantic getaway or girls road trip. Located in the heart of downtown Utica, on the same block as popular spots like August Hill Winery and the Lodi Taphouse and directly above Bruce and Ollie’s ice cream and coffee shop, these luxurious units put you in the middle of this fun, quaint community.

Mill Street Rentals

155 Mill St., North Utica

Enjoy a stylish experience at this centrally located place. Restaurants, coffee, ice cream, retail, a winery and seasonal outdoor dining are just steps away from these luxe rental units on the West side of Utica’s Mill Street. These new units are the perfect place to explore nearby Starved Rock State Park, Matthiessen State Park, the I&M Canal, LaSalle County Historical Museum and so much more. Come explore and then relax in comfort and modern conveniences.