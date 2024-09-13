Batavia’s Sturdy Shelter Brewing to hold Oktoberfest this weekend

Merchant Project | Batavia Main Street Owners Frank and Diane Mercadante of Sturdy Shelter Brewing in downtown Batavia, along with General Manager Oliver Bulley (far right). (Provided by Batavia Main Street/April Duda Photography)

Sturdy Shelter Brewery in downtown Batavia is hosting its second annual Oktoberfest Sept. 13-15.

The festival kicks off Friday at noon and runs through 11 p.m. Barry Sweets will be on hand from 2-9 p.m. with pretzels and sweets, and check out Burning Bull BBQ from 4-8 p.m. Raise your beer stein and sing along with the St. Charles Singers from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The fun continues on Saturday, Sept. 14 as Barry Sweets returns to the event from noon-8 p.m. Le Truff Noir will also be on hand from noon-8 p.m. with sausage and schnitzel. The Steinholding Competition qualifying event in at 2 p.m., followed by the costume competition at 2:30 p.m. (there’s a second one at 6:30 p.m.). Sing and dance with the Die Musikmeisters band from 3-6 p.m.

Oktoberfest wraps up Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon-7 p.m. Brew Town Bites will have an Oktoberfest menu from 2-6 p.m., followed by another official Steinholding Competition qualifier at 2 p.m. Another costume competition follows at 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit sturdyshelterbrewing.com/events.