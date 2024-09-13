September 13, 2024
Batavia’s Sturdy Shelter Brewing to hold Oktoberfest this weekend

By Shaw Local News Network
Owners Frank and Diane Mercadante of Sturdy Shelter Brewing in downtown Batavia, along with General Manager Oliver Bulley (far right).

Merchant Project | Batavia Main Street Owners Frank and Diane Mercadante of Sturdy Shelter Brewing in downtown Batavia, along with General Manager Oliver Bulley (far right). (Provided by Batavia Main Street/April Duda Photography)

Sturdy Shelter Brewery in downtown Batavia is hosting its second annual Oktoberfest Sept. 13-15.

The festival kicks off Friday at noon and runs through 11 p.m. Barry Sweets will be on hand from 2-9 p.m. with pretzels and sweets, and check out Burning Bull BBQ from 4-8 p.m. Raise your beer stein and sing along with the St. Charles Singers from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The fun continues on Saturday, Sept. 14 as Barry Sweets returns to the event from noon-8 p.m. Le Truff Noir will also be on hand from noon-8 p.m. with sausage and schnitzel. The Steinholding Competition qualifying event in at 2 p.m., followed by the costume competition at 2:30 p.m. (there’s a second one at 6:30 p.m.). Sing and dance with the Die Musikmeisters band from 3-6 p.m.

Oktoberfest wraps up Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon-7 p.m. Brew Town Bites will have an Oktoberfest menu from 2-6 p.m., followed by another official Steinholding Competition qualifier at 2 p.m. Another costume competition follows at 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit sturdyshelterbrewing.com/events.

