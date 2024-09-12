5 Things to Do: Coal City Fall Fest, Morris Cruise Night, 3 French Hens

5-year-old Oakley tests out the bulldozer during the Coal City Fall Festival 2023. (Michael Urbanec)

1. Coal City Fall Fest: 3 p.m. Saturday, Downtown Coal City

Coal City brings celebrate fall with its annual Fall Festival, which brings a car show, a maker’s court, the Megan’s Mission 5K and more to Broadway Street. Take a stroll to see all the cars, grab some food from one of the food trucks, and bring out the kids for the touch-a-truck. Live performances include the Fine Tunes Center for the Arts and Snapshot.

2. Morris Cruise Night: 6 p.m. Saturday, Downtown Morris

Morris Cruise Night returns for its September cruise, this time supporting Pink Heals of Joliet. Admission for a vehicle costs $10. Spectators get in free to enjoy the classic and show cars, dine at one of the many restaurants, shop and listen to live music.

3. Three French Hens: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, 402 Liberty St.

The busiest Saturday of the month returns to Morris this upcoming weekend as 3 French Hens starts off the day with antiques, artisans, hand-crafted items, fresh produce, baked goods, flowers and a whole lot more.

4. Movie in the Park: Dusk, Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave.

Join the Morris Area Public Library and the city of Morris in Goold Park on Friday, Sept. 13 for a favorite among the children, “Encanto.”

5. 75th Annual Grundy County Corn Festival: Downtown Morris, Wednesday, Sept. 25 to Sunday, Sept. 29

The 75th Annual Grundy County Corn Festival is just a couple of weeks away, and it returns annual traditions like the pork chops on a stick and the Sunday parade while bringing back traditions from even further ago like the Outhouse Races. Events kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and wrap up on Sunday, Sept. 29.