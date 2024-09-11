5 Things to Do: ‘It’s Our Fox River Day’ cleanup, Jack-O’-Lantern Walk and more in Kane County

Pumpkin season is almost here. With that comes Geneva's Sixth Annual Self-Guided Jack-O’-Lantern Walk, set from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, throughout downtown Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

1. Sturdy Shelter Brewing’s Oktoberfest: From Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 12 to 15, Sturdy Shelter Brewing in Batavia will host its Oktoberfest. Munich-style-Oktoberfest brews will be available on draft and in cans starting Friday, Sept. 13. Brew packages are offered – $30 for 1 liter and one fill, and $40 for 1 liter, one fill and a hat. A Stein-Holding Contest starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Costume contest and photo booth are part of the fun. Food partners include Curious Crow on Thursday, Barry Sweets Pretzels made from Sturdy Shelter’s spent grain on Friday and Saturday, Burn’n Bull BBQ on Friday, Le Truff Noir on Saturday and Brew Town Bites on Sunday. A variety of bands will be showcased. A Community Beer Choir Sing-A-Long with members of the St. Charles Singers takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Sturdy Shelter is located at 10 S. Shumway Ave. For information, visit https://tinyurl.com/fuj7tdf2.

2. YPC Parking Lot Party: The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce will throw a Parking Lot Party for Chamber of Commerce Week from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at First American Bank, 1789 S. Randall Road, Geneva. A Summerfest Bags Tournament will take place (registration has closed), and food will be available. Admission is free and registration is not required, but preferred. For information, visit tinyurl.com/3a4fmmbe.

3. “It’s Our Fox River Day” Cleanup: The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will organize a cleanup for “It’s Our Fox River Day” from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at Glenwood Park Forest Preserve, 1644 S. River St., Batavia. Community members can help clean up garbage around the Fox River. Attendees should bring bug spray, sunscreen, rain boots or shoes that can get dirty and work/garden gloves. Long pants are encouraged for protection. Garbage bags, snacks and water will be provided. For information, visit https://tinyurl.com/49944yr2.

4. Day of Play: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the Batavia Depot Museum plans a free play event for kids in partnership with children’s museums nationwide. Participants can learn and play while gaining knowledge about Batavia. Children can read activity books, paint with trains, go on a local landmark hunt and more. There will be free snacks and a Chuck the Duck prize pool. The museum is located at 155 Houston St. For information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/day-of-play.

5. Sixth Annual Self-Guided Jack-O’-Lantern Walk: From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, the Sixth Annual Self-Guided Jack-O’-Lantern Walk gets creative throughout downtown Geneva. Over 75 downtown local merchants will have glowing jack-o’-lanterns in their windows or outside their businesses for people to vote on. The seven categories are Most Creative Display, Most Spooky Display, Best Group (three or more jack-o’-lanterns), Most Photogenic/Selfies Taken at Display, Geneva Themed Display, Most Interactive Display and Judges’ Pick. There is a digital QR code for attendees to figure out what businesses will be in the event. QR codes also will be at the participating jack-o’-lanterns, so people can cast their vote. Kristen Cornelio, the event’s coordinator, will provide special photo opportunities. Many businesses will stay open later for First Friday and have fall-themed decor, autumn menu items and new arrivals on display. For information, visit facebook.com/events/532144345819166/?_rdr.

