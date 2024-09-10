‘The Audience’ pays royal salute to Queen Elizabeth II at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace

Janet Ulrich Brooks stars as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Audience," playing through Oct. 20 at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. (Brett Beiner)

“The Audience,” playing at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace through Oct. 20, is a clever portrayal of Queen Elizabeth’s relationships with her prime ministers during her long reign. Beautifully directed by Jessica Fisch, it is not told in chronological order, which makes it even more interesting, and not only to Anglophiles.

The play is by Peter Morgan, writer of the Emmy Award-winning “The Crown,” who weaves a fact-based fictional account in “The Audience.”

Not just tracking historical milestones, but personal as well, the play reveals the burden of the monarchy carried by the Queen who truly devoted her life to her nation. The use of flashbacks with a younger Elizabeth – brilliantly portrayed by Omi Lichtenstein (alternating in the role with Elin Joy Seiler) – is not just trite or charming, but emotionally evocative of her path and obligation to the crown.

Omi Lichtenstein (shown) plays a young Elizabeth, as does Elin Joy Seiler in "The Audience" at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. (Brett Beiner)

Of course, the adroit use of a corgi on stage, known as the Queen’s favorite dog breed, added levity to the piece.

The character work is rich with dialects throughout, including the standardized RP (Received Pronunciation), Scottish and others. Kudos to Sammi Grant for her hard work creating a show accurate for the ear. Credit for capturing the protocol within which the palace staff and the Queen herself operate has to be due to the impeccable work done by Matthew Randle-Bent.

Queen Elizabeth II (Janet Ulrich Brooks) converses with Winston Churchill (Matt DeCaro) in "The Audience" at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. (Brett Beiner)

Janet Ulrich Brooks is incomparable in her portrayal of the Queen throughout most of the 70 years she sat on the throne. The poise, the posture and every single movement onstage is a study in character work – and the modern audience certainly has many iterations to compare it to. The manner in which the play transitions from an older, more mature queen to one freshly coronated is deftly directed, and makes use of the talented ensemble and lovely accompanying music. The touch of bagpipes in Balmoral is particularly charming.

Queen Elizabeth II (Janet Ulrich Brooks, seated) reacts during a meeting with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Susie McMonagle) in "The Audience" at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. (Brett Beiner)

The scenic design by Andrew Boyce helps set the stage for both Buckingham Palace and the Queen’s Balmoral residence in Scotland. In addition, the lighting design by Isabella Byrd creates the tone of the two distinct venues.

Set aside some time to watch this distinct piece of history unfold on the stage. It holds interest despite the volume of material covered, and pays attention to details of each decade with striking costumes (Moria Sine Clinton and Ben Argenta Kress) and period props (Cassy Schillo). Audience members will learn some details along the way with a peek behind the Queen’s careful facade.

• Mary Beth Euker is a co-founder and director of Cricket Theatre Company in Lake Zurich, Illinois, and also directs throughout District 95 schools.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “The Audience”

• WHERE: Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace

• WHEN: Wednesday through Sunday until Oct. 20

• COST: Tickets start at $52.95; dining and show packages available

• INFORMATION: 630-530-0111, DruryLaneTheatre.com