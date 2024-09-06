‘Cold Case Live’ coming to Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet

True-crime fans can help solve the mysteries of some of America’s most notorious cold cases as Cold Case Live comes to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

True-crime fans can help solve the mysteries of some of America’s most notorious cold cases as Cold Case Live comes to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Friday, Oct. 11.

Cold Case Live a brand-new live show, is hosted by retired NCIS Special Agent Joe Kennedy (“Real NCIS” and Starz TV’s “Wrong Man”). The international cold case expert has successfully solved hundreds of murders while working with detectives around the world to implement his methodology, according to a news release from the theatre.

The show is a deep-dive exploration into the world of unsolved crimes, and will feature in-depth analyses, firsthand insights, reenactments and more during an evening of shocking revelations as host Kennedy takes audiences behind-the-scenes and walks them through the process of solving cases.

Together, they’ll inspect clues from chilling cases like The Zodiac Killer, The Golden State Killer, and JonBenét Ramsey among others. Kennedy will also discuss developments in forensic techniques including investigative genetic genealogy that have changed the nature of cold cases in recent years (such as the Grim Sleeper case), and how technology and AI will shape the future of cold case investigations to help tip the balance in favor of justice, according to the release.

Additionally, there will be an opportunity for audience members to participate in a Q&A session with Kennedy, and share their thoughts on who could have committed crimes.

“Cold Case Live will give you a much deeper understanding of why these cases go cold in the first place, and how my methodology helps successfully resolve them – the same method detectives around the world are using to solve their cases today,” Kennedy said in the release. “Many shows and books delve into the criminal’s perspective, but now you’ll get a glimpse into the minds of top detectives. I strongly believe that Cold Case Live, with some help from our audiences, will help us solve another important case so we can help bring justice and resolution for victims and their families.”

Ticket prices start at $35 and can be bought at rialtosquare.com.