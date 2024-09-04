Norris Gallery Concert Series presents strings, songs and steelpan music in St. Charles this fall

steelpan and piano duo, TNTeague, performs a concert of calypso, jazz, classical and ragtime music. Internationally acclaimed steel pan artist, Liam Teague, is joined in this concert by his son, pianist and steelpan artist Jaden Teague-Nunez. (MARNA NIEBERGALL DE ROJAS)

Concerts honoring composers Giacomo Puccini and Gabriel Faure highlight the fall season of “Music in the Gallery” events in the art gallery of the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles. The three-concert series also includes an eclectic, multi-genre performance by a steelpan and piano duo.

The Sunday afternoon series, now in its 11th season, begins Oct. 6 with a concert by the ESO String Quartet, featuring four accomplished string musicians from the award-winning Elgin Symphony Orchestra. Comprised of violinists Carol Dylan and Caroline Slack, violist Loretta Gillespie and cellist Sara Sitzer, the quartet will perform popular masterworks including a quartet by Faure in centenary commemoration of the French composer’s passing in 1924.

The series continues on Nov. 10 when steelpan and piano duo, TNTeague, performs a concert of calypso, jazz, classical and ragtime music. Internationally acclaimed steel pan artist, Liam Teague, is joined in this concert by his son, pianist and steelpan artist Jaden Teague-Nunez. Percussionist Joshua Bedeau accompanies the duo. Liam Teague is professor of music and director of steelpan studies at Northern Illinois University.

On Dec. 15, the season concludes with “Holiday Gifts and Puccini Hits,” a performance by two of the Chicago area’s favorite vocalists, Diva Montell and Jeorge Holmes, who join their unique talents in a combination of inspiring holiday season classics and a tribute to the great opera composer, Giacomo Puccini, on the centennial of his passing in 1924.

For their performance in the Norris Gallery, Diva and Jeorge will be accompanied by pianist Marilyn Gans.

For information and links to online ticketing, visit www.NorrisCulturalArts.com. All performances begin at 3 p.m.