Marriott’s ‘1776′ perfect pre-election entertainment on Lincolnshire stage

The Rev. John Witherspoon. Stephen Hopkins. Samuel Chase. James Wilson. If you don’t recognize those names, you probably haven’t seen the Tony Award-winning musical “1776″ recently – those individuals were all members of the Continental Congress who ultimately signed the Declaration of Independence. And, they’re also characters brought to vivid, sometimes humorous, always engaging life in Marriott Theatre’s production running through Oct. 13.

I’ve been a fan of this musical ever since seeing the film version more than 50 years ago, playing the LP of the movie soundtrack time and again to hear the songs from composer/lyricist Sherman Edwards. I also was lucky enough to be cast as Richard Henry Lee of Virginia in a TownSquare Players production of the show at the Woodstock Opera House in 2010.

John Adams (Tyrick Wiltez Jones) and John Dickinson (Heidi Kettenring) are pivotal in the award-winning musical "1776," playing until Oct. 13 at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. (Photo provided by Kavin Moore/Joe Mazza/Brave Lux) (Kavin Moore)

For those who’ve never seen the film or the stage musical, it focuses on a five-week period from late May to early July 1776, when representatives from the 13 original colonies gathered in Philadelphia to debate everything from compensation for the owner of a dead mule to more pressing matters, such as the primary goal of John Adams of Massachusetts (Tyrick Wiltez Jones in the new Lincolnshire production): our independence from England. Adams, with the support of Ben Franklin (Richard R. Henry), believes his cause is a valiant one, but he’s consistently stymied by people like Franklin’s fellow Pennsylvania delegate John Dickinson (Heidi Kettenring) in his attempts to get the Continental Congress to even discuss independence.

In the opening number, “Sit Down, John,” the stifling Philadelphia heat, annoying flies and general frustration of many of Adams’ colleagues is made clear in lyrics like “John, you’re a bore – we’ve heard this before … will someone shut that man up?” To say Adams is “obnoxious and disliked” is an understatement.

When Adams and Franklin subtly persuade Richard Henry Lee (Lucy Godinez) to get his state’s legislature to OK a resolution on independence, the road to a vote in Philadelphia takes its first step forward. A committee is subsequently appointed to craft an official declaration, but it’s not immediately determined which committee member will put pen to paper. After valid reasons emerge for each to turn down the opportunity (a lyric from the fun “But, Mr. Adams” tune: “I don’t know a participle from a predicate. I am just a simple cobbler from Connecticut”), Thomas Jefferson (Erik Hellman) reluctantly agrees. It’s a second step forward, but with many potential stumbling blocks ahead.

A strong cast propels the award-winning musical "1776," playing until Oct. 13 at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. (Photo provided by Kavin Moore/Joe Mazza/Brave Lux) (Kavin Moore)

Regardless, we know what the closing minutes of the show will be: the delegates – including President of Congress John Hancock (Joel Gelman) – will put their John Hancocks on the final version of the Declaration of Independence. But the path to that end is fascinating.

What makes this production a must-see, in my opinion?

• The diverse, well-cast ensemble. While most “1776″ productions have an almost totally male cast – with only two actresses as the wives of Jefferson and Adams – director Nick Bowling hasn’t limited himself. From the “Director’s Note” in the program: “ … we sought to showcase fresh perspectives and diverse voices … By including women and people of color portraying our founding fathers, we mirror the diverse fabric of contemporary America and uphold the democratic ideals we hold dear … we have crafted a portrayal that reflects the makeup of our present-day Congress.”

• Humor that makes what could be a music-filled, but dry, history lesson into one that personalizes these politicians. (Like Adams complaining to Jefferson about his lack of progress on the declaration draft: “Good God! A whole week! The entire Earth was created in a week!” Jefferson: “Someday, you must tell me how you did it.”)

Martha Jefferson (Alicia Kaori) and Thomas Jefferson (Erik Hellman) are part of the award-winning musical "1776," playing until Oct. 13 at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. (Photo provided by Kavin Moore/Joe Mazza/Brave Lux) (Kavin Moore)

• Masterfully performed songs such as: a lively “The Egg” in which Adams, Franklin and Jefferson compare the birth of a new nation to a bird being hatched; “He Plays the Violin” – the Martha Jefferson-led tune so beautifully sung by Alicia Kaori (who also plays Joseph Hewes of North Carolina); “Momma, Look Sharp” – powerful lyrics effectively delivered by an unnamed Courier (Jay Westbrook) who’s seen the horrors of war; and “Molasses to Rum,” the tour-de-force song by Edward Rutledge of South Carolina (Matthew Hommel) detailing how all the colonies have profited from slavery.

• Memorable performances from Kettenring, Jones, Henry and Katherine Alexis Thomas (as Abigail Adams). The timing, delivery and – in the case of Jones and Thomas – chemistry stayed with me long after the show concluded.

In the weeks before our next election, I can’t think of a better tribute to democracy in action than “1776.” Leaders willing to compromise toward a goal that ultimately will benefit all of our citizens? Elect to get your ticket now.

• Paul Lockwood is a communications consultant at Health Care Service Corporation in Chicago, as well as a local theater actor, singer, Grace Lutheran Church (Woodstock) and Toastmasters member, columnist and past president of TownSquare Players. He and his wife have lived in Woodstock for more than 23 years.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “1776″ musical

• WHERE: Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire

• WHEN: Wednesday through Sunday until Oct. 13

• INFORMATION: 847-634-0200, marriotttheatre.com