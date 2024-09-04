Comedian Marc Maron to headline Rialto Square Theatre in March

Comedian Marc Maron will bring his “All In” show to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Thursday, Oct. 24. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

Comedian Marc Maron will bring his “All In” show to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, March 29, 2025. Tickets are on sale now. This is a rescheduled date from the original performance date in October.

According to a news release, Maron has released five hit stand-up comedy specials throughout his career. His most recent, “From Bleak to Dark” premiered on HBO last February.

Maron’s other specials include “End Times Fun” (2020) on Netflix, which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award, “Marc Maron: Too Real”(2017), “More Later” (2015) on Epix, and “Thinky Pain” (2013). Maron’s podcast, “WTF with Marc Maron,” began in 2009 and has more than 1,400 episodes.

Over the years, Maron has interviewed President Barack Obama, Keith Richards, Kate Winslet and Robin Williams. He starred in the feature film, “To Leslie,” starring Andrea Riseborough and Allison Janney. Some of Maron’s other acting credits include his roles in “Joker,” “Respect,” the 2021 Aretha Franklin film in which he starred alongside Jennifer Hudson, and many more.

Ticket prices start at $49.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.

Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet.