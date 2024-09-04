5 Things to Do: CASA Kane County bike ride, Fall Black Crow Festival and more in Kane County

CASA Kane County will present its War on Wheels: Cruisin' for CASA Kane County bike ride Sunday, Sept. 8, at Sammy’s Bikes, 602 S. First St., St. Charles. Three different routes are available for riders of all skill levels. (Provided by CASA Kane County)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. Third annual French Med Spa Block Party: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, the third annual French Med Spa Block Party will unfold at 2020 Dean St., Suite B, St. Charles. French Med Spa and Cal’s Angels, a charity fighting pediatric cancer, will partner for the event featuring the Chicago Motor Cars Super Car Show, Lenny Lou Collective Permanent Jewelry, Stadium Street Eats, DJ Vikenty and much more. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/789604963253155/?ref=newsfeed.

2. War on Wheels: Cruisin’ for CASA: On Sunday, Sept. 8, CASA Kane County will present its War on Wheels: Cruisin’ for CASA bike ride at Sammy’s Bikes, 602 S. First St., St. Charles. There will be three routes for cyclists of all skill levels: a 65-mile route departing at 7 a.m., a 35-mile route departing at 9 a.m. and a 10-mile route departing at 10:30 a.m. All riders will return to Sammy’s at noon. The event’s goal is to raise $100,000 for children in the foster care system. Rides will range from $25 to $100 depending on length. Hydration stations will be provided along the route and minor bike repairs will be available. For more information, visit secure.qgiv.com/for/casakanecounty/event/cruisinforcasa.

3. Cool Autumn Morning and Flowers and Pumpkins painting classes: From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, Pinot’s Palette will offer two fall painting classes – Cool Autumn Morning and Flowers and Pumpkins. The Cool Autumn Morning painting’s subject will entail an autumn day with orange and gold fall leaves. The Flowers and Pumpkins painting will capture two large pumpkins surrounded by flowers. Tickets cost $42 for each session. Drinks are not included in the event price, but alcoholic beverages may be bought by attendees age 21 and older. Pinot’s is located at 3823 E. Main St., St. Charles. Additional fall painting classes will be available. For more information, visit pinotspalette.com/stcharles/events?type=instudio.

4. Fall Black Crow Festival: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Batavia’s Red Hive Market will host a Fall Black Crow Festival at 6 W. Wilson St. There will be a complimentary tarot card reading by Madame Erica, apple cider, seasonal charcuterie cups and fall items available to buy. A mystery fall swag bag will be given to the first 10 customers who make a purchase of $25 and more. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/s/fall-black-crow-festival/1004255847917255.

5. Geneva French Market: From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through October and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3-17, the Geneva French Market will take place at South and Fourth streets at the Metra station in downtown Geneva. It features fresh produce, textiles, freshly baked goods, unique gifts and more, all in a European-style market setting. For more information, call 630-232-6060 or visit genevachamber.com/events/geneva-french-market and bensidounusa.com/geneva.

