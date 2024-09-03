NCI ARTworks in Peru to host exhibit featuring artwork from local law enforcement

NCI ARTworks in Peru will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, for the month-long exhibition of artwork by talented artists from the law enforcement community in the Tri-County area. The exhibition is called “The Art of Law Enforcement.” The opening reception is free, and the public is welcome. (Photo provided by Julia Messina)

NCI ARTworks in Peru will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, for the month-long exhibition of artwork by talented artists from the law enforcement community in the Tri-County area. The exhibition is called “The Art of Law Enforcement.” The opening reception is free, and the public is welcome.

As a way to strengthen bonds between local law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve and to showcase the artists themselves, NCI ARTworks invited law enforcement personnel, retired or current, including civilian employees, to submit their art for the September exhibit. Artists submitted the following types of art for inclusion in the exhibition: acrylic or oil paintings, wood working, wall and free-standing sculptures. Included in the Sept. 6 exhibition are works by:

Penny Boedigheimer – Retired City of Geneva Police Officer. Boedigheimer served 20 years with the Geneva Police Department and two years with the Peru Police Department. She was also a forensic artist while serving on the police force in Geneva and was trained at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Boedigheimer received her formal art instruction in the fine arts program at Northern Illinois University. Her work often presents a stylized vision of her world as a police officer. She integrates material related to her previous profession into her artwork, which encompasses all mediums. Some of her artwork in this exhibition is created from bullet casings, utilizing them as a way to flip the narrative by taking an object with negative connotations and turning it into something positive, making it a relatable work of art.

Marjorie Myer – Retired La Salle County Sheriff’s correctional deputy. Myer was born in Ottawa and has made La Salle County her home ever since. After several years of raising children and working a high stress job, she discovered her love of painting. She has been taught by Steve Ross, son of Bob, the famous television painter. Margie has attended multiple workshops in Colorado, Indiana, Tennessee and most recently, with a well-known artist in England. Fascinated that they were able to help first-time painters create beautiful works, it became her goal to teach others the joy and satisfaction of painting. For the past three years, she has been teaching oil painting workshops at Open Space Art Gallery and Studios in Ottawa. Always trying something new, Myer has recently begun creating wearable art by painting her favorite landscape scenes on fabric, including jean vests and jackets.

Frank Messina – Retired La Salle County Juvenile Corrections Officer. Messina was born in Italy and raised in the U.S., where he has been painting with acrylics for the past few years. He was inspired to create paintings of the universe overlaid with whimsical images from literature and Nordic mythology by watching street artists create similar works of art in the squares and galleries he visited during his travels in the U.S. and abroad.

Private viewing of the exhibit can be arranged by emailing outreach@nciartworks.com. NCI ARTworks Gallery is located at 400 Fifth St., in the west wing of the Westclox building in Peru.