Batavia Community Band to host two Concerts in the Park

The Batavia Community Band performs during the annual Batavia Flag Day Ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. They will perform on Sundays Sept. 8 and Oct. 6, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

The Batavia Community Band will host two upcoming Concerts in the Park from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Peg Bond Center on the Batavia Riverwalk.

These concerts will consist of music from many different genres, including marches and Broadway show tunes, as well as a dusting of a little American patriotism, according to a news release. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and sit on the grass for quiet afternoons of beautiful music.

The director of the Batavia Community Band is John Heath, retired director of the Batavia High School band.

The Batavia Community Band, under the umbrella of the city of Batavia, was organized in the fall of 2013 to play at city events and celebrations. Now in its 11th year, the band has more than 60 members and has brought together many former musicians who live in Batavia and the surrounding towns.

New members are always welcome. Membership is voluntary, and there are no ticket costs for the concerts, nor is there a membership fee to play with the group. Donations are accepted to help offset the cost of new music.

In case of bad weather, the concerts will be held in the Council Chambers at Batavia City Hall next to the Riverwalk.

For more information, email bataviacommunityband@gmail.com.