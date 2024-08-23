Tribute bands Sins N’ Roses, Electric Shock – The AC/DC Show will perform Saturday at Venue 1012 in Oswego

Tribute bands Electric Shock – The AC/DC Show and Sins N’ Roses will bring the music of AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses to Venue 1012 in Oswego Saturday. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

Get ready for a high-voltage night of classic rock at Venue 1012 in Oswego on Saturday.

Tribute bands Sins N’ Roses and Electric Shock – The AC/DC Show will bring the music of Guns N’ Roses and AC/DC to the stage. Doors open at 5 p.m., with Sins N’ Roses kicking off the night from 6 to 8 p.m., delivering fan favorites like “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

The energy will continue to build as Electric Shock takes the stage from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., playing hits like “Back in Black,” “Highway to Hell,” and “Thunderstruck.” Venue 1012 is located at 1012 Station Drive in Oswego.

Attendees can enjoy a wide selection of ice-cold beverages, including domestic beer and vodka lemonade as well as a variety of non-alcoholic options. Local food trucks will be on site.

While outside food is welcome, outside beverages are not permitted. Tickets are available now for $10 for active military an veterans, $15 for 13 and up and $20 at the door.

Tickets are available at Venue1012.com.